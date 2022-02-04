European Citizens’ Initiative – Commission decides to register an initiative on football and sport in Europe

The Commission has determined to register a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Win It On The Pitch’. The organizers of this initiative name on the Commission to guard a European sporting mannequin “based on values, solidarity, sustainability and open competitions”. They ask it to undertake a suggestion which is able to present a framework and pointers to information the motion of the member states with a view to “protecting the model of football in Europe, recognizing the social value of sport in European society and the particular aspect of sport in EU competition rules and to strengthen the EU’s long-term vision and policy for the future and governance of European sport”. As the applying for registration of the ECI fulfills the formal circumstances established within the relevant laws, the Commission considers that it’s legally admissible. At this stage, the Commission has not analyzed the initiative in substance.

