European Commission and EIB Group sign InvestEU agreements unlocking billions for investment across the European Union

On 7 March, the European Union reached a significant milestone within the implementation of the InvestEU programme with the signature of the Guarantee and Advisory Hub Agreements between the European Commission, the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF). The InvestEU programme is a key pillar of the European Union’s largest ever stimulus bundle to recuperate from the COVID-19 pandemic and assist construct a greener, extra digital, and extra resilient European financial system. It also can help the European financial system in addressing new challenges arising from main uncertainties linked to the worldwide and safety outlook.

InvestEU consists of three elements: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. By offering a €26.2 billion EU budgetary assure to help finance and funding operations, the InvestEU programme will appeal to private and non-private financing aiming to mobilise no less than €372bn in further funding by 2027, benefitting individuals and companies throughout Europe. The first InvestEU initiatives are anticipated to obtain an InvestEU Guarantee as quickly as April, after having been offered to the Investment Committee. More data is obtainable on the InvestEU website, on this press release and an updated Q&A.

Share this text: