European Commission grants the UK three additional years of equivalence for clearing

The European Commission has determined to increase equivalence for UK central counterparties (CCPs) till 30 June 2025. The determination will come as a aid to the UK the place most euro-denominated clearing takes place.

The determination has been taken within the EU’s curiosity, however in 2021 the Irish Commissioner for Financial Services Mairead McGuinness (pictured) mentioned: “The Commission remains of the view that over-reliance on UK-based central counterparties (CCPs) for some clearing activities is a source of financial stability risk in the medium term and will pursue its work to develop the capacity of EU-based CCPs as a means to reduce such over-reliance.”

“The Commission’s announcement is good in that it provides clarity for the companies affected in the short term, but many questions remain unanswered in the long term. If we continue to extend the equivalence decision, we will never succeed in bringing euro clearing back to the EU,” mentioned Marcus Ferber MEP, the financial coverage spokesman for the European People’s Party Group within the European Parliament.

“Since Brexit, the Commission has only twiddled its thumbs and has not developed a strategy for bringing euro clearing to the continent. The big beneficiary of this is the financial centre of London. The Commission must no longer put the issue on the back burner. A clear schedule with concrete measures must now be drawn up quickly. This also includes clear incentives for market participants. In the future, the euro clearing must take place in the EU – that is also a question of financial stability.”

The Commission has established a Working Group (along with the European Central Bank, the European Supervisory Authorities and the European Systemic Risk Board) in 2021 to discover the alternatives and challenges concerned in transferring derivatives from the UK to the EU. The discussions on the Working Group confirmed {that a} mixture of various measures to enhance the attractiveness of clearing, to encourage infrastructure growth, and to reform supervisory preparations have been wanted to construct sturdy and engaging central clearing capability within the EU within the years to return. The timeframe of June 2022 was thought-about too brief to realize this.

Nevertheless, right this moment (8 February) the Commission launched a focused public session to develop central clearing actions within the EU and enhance the attractiveness of EU CCPs in an effort to scale back the EU’s overreliance on systemic third-country CCPs.

Commissioner McGuinness: “Ensuring financial stability and further developing the Capital Markets Union are our key priorities. Central clearing parties (CCPs) play an important role in mitigating risk in the financial system.”

In the second half of 2022, the Commission will come ahead with measures to develop central clearing actions within the EU. First, the intention is to construct home capability, making the EU a extra aggressive and cost-efficient clearing hub and to boost EU CCP’s liquidity. Secondly, it’s important that dangers are appropriately managed and the EU’s supervisory framework for CCPs is strengthened, together with a stronger position for EU-level supervision.

