European Commission launches a whistleblower tool to facilitate reporting of Russian sanctions violations

The European Commission has right this moment (4 March) rolled out a whistleblower tool to facilitate the reporting of potential sanctions violations. This is a safe on-line platform, which whistleblowers from all over the world can use to anonymously report previous, present, or deliberate EU sanctions violations. The European Commission, which manages the whistleblower instrument, is dedicated to defending the id of whistleblowers who take private dangers to report sanctions violations.

The instrument was introduced within the January 2021 Communication on fostering the openness, strength and resilience of the European economic and financial system. It responds to the Commission’s ambition to totally help the efficient implementation and enforcement of EU sanctions. The EU has greater than 40 sanctions regimes in place and their effectiveness depends on their correct implementation and enforcement, together with in thwarting circumvention and evasion of sanctions.

As guardian of the EU Treaties, the European Commission is in command of monitoring the enforcement of EU sanctions throughout the Union. If the Commission considers that the whistleblower data it acquired is credible, it should share the anonymised report and any extra data gathered throughout the inner inquiry into the case with the nationwide competent authorities within the related member state(s). More information on EU sanctions as well as access to the whistleblower tool is available here.

