European Commission vice-president welcomes agreement on post-2024 UEFA club competition format | Inside UEFA

European Commission (EC) vice-president Margaritis Schinas has welcomed UEFA’s choice to base entry to its post-2024 European membership competitions on open competitors and sporting benefit solely.

Addressing UEFA’s forty sixth Congress in Vienna, Mr Schinas stated: “It confirms the shared commitment of the European football family to values which lie at the core of our European way of life, and the model of society that we stand for.”

After shut session with soccer stakeholders, together with the European Club Association, the European Leagues and Football Supporters Europe (FSE), UEFA’s Executive Committee agreed on Tuesday to not allocate two locations within the Champions League from 2024/25 in keeping with membership coefficient values – a measure of a membership’s historic performances in European competitors.

“European football must remain open, based on sporting merit and serve the interests of all of society,” stated Mr Schinas, describing European soccer as “one of the leading success stories” of the European sports activities mannequin.

Solidarity and sustainability

The mannequin varieties the foundations on which most of Europe’s sports activities establishments, organisations and governing our bodies are constructed, and works on the premise that income generated on the high by skilled competitors is reinvested into all ranges – from elite sport to native golf equipment.

“As national associations we know that you are there to prioritise solidarity and sustainability,” stated Mr Schinas. “Football is about much more than profit and entertainment and, as (Europe’s) governing body, you play a vital role to ensure that the commercial success of the elite level is there also to support all other levels – less profitable competitions, amateur sport and development projects.”

The vice-president additionally highlighted soccer’s wider contribution to society past the pitch – a key tenet of the European sports activities mannequin – whether or not by means of training, innovation, sustainability or breaking down obstacles.

“We also count on you to harness the power of the game as a force for good in our communities, societies and lives across Europe, to develop the game at all levels for all people in all areas,” stated Mr Schinas.

Protecting the European sports activities mannequin

The vice-president reiterated the EC’s dedication to working with UEFA, its nationwide affiliation companions and European Union (EU) member states to guard and promote the European sports activities mannequin.

“European public authorities, both at the EU level and in the capitals, recognise our role in supporting you in your important mission. That means acting clearly against threats to our model,” stated Mr Schinas, pointing to the FSE’s just lately launched #WinItOnThePitch marketing campaign.

Officially recognised as a European Citizens Initiative, the marketing campaign wants a million signatures from European residents in a minimal of seven EU member states to power the Commission to develop laws defending the ideas of the European sports activities mannequin.

“It calls for Europe to turn its post-Super League indignation into a clear, practical and long-term plan of action at European level protecting this socially-rooted, open vision of sport,” stated Mr Schinas.

Mr Schinas added that the Commission plans to resume its cooperation settlement with UEFA, committing each organisations to collectively safeguard soccer’s open mannequin and to pursue European priorities, corresponding to social inclusion, local weather change and the battle towards all types of discrimination.