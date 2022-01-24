European Commission works to clean up and digitize European transportation industries

Today (24 January), the European Commission launched consultations on the way to transition European transportation companies to a extra inexperienced and digital actuality. They plan to work with EU nations and personal trade to establish the prices, advantages and total actions that must happen to make the European “mobility ecosystem” extra inexperienced and digital. The aim is to finalize a plan by the tip of 2022.

“Mobility and transport are essential for European citizens, our economy and employment,” Thierry Breton stated in a press launch. “But this industrial ecosystem is also subject to significant transformations. Today, we are launching a dialogue with all stakeholders from the ecosystem to work together and propose a path to make the automotive, waterborne and rail supply industries greener, support them in embracing digitalisation and strengthening the resilience of their value chains.”

Commissioners hope to work with trade leaders, public authorities and different related events to make the transition for these industries economically viable and efficient.

