European Council President and French President virtual meeting with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan

President of the European Council Charles Michel, President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan have met nearly on the 4th of February 2022.

President Michel and President Macron reaffirmed their full dedication to supporting efforts geared toward lowering stress and constructing belief within the area.

They took inventory of progress achieved because the conferences held within the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership Summit, specifically current releases of detainees, ongoing joint efforts to seek for lacking individuals, in addition to the upcoming restoration of railways tracks.

The heads of State and Government agreed that this assembly provided a precious alternative to debate a variety of points.

The EU and France stay dedicated to working with different companions, together with the OSCE, to construct a affluent, secure and steady South Caucasus.

The sides confused the significance of the joint assembly held in Brussels on 14 December 2021 on the initiative of President Charles Michel and with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

As a continuation of the Brussels peace agenda, detailed discussions have been held on the normalization of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations. In this regard, in accordance with the pre-determined agenda of the occasion, the edges exchanged views on numerous points of relations between the 2 international locations, together with humanitarian points, confidence-building measures, the issue of landmines Azerbaijan is dealing with, the opening of communications, the delimitation and demarcation of borders, the beginning of talks on a peace settlement.

President Ilham Aliyev reiterated Azerbaijan’s place on the problems below dialogue.

During the discussions, President Ilham Aliyev drew particular consideration to figuring out the destiny of these lacking in the course of the first Karabakh conflict, finding mass graves, enhancing worldwide help for Azerbaijan within the technique of demining the liberated territories, and opening a transport hall by rail and highway.

The head of state highlighted the truth that of a complete of three,890 Azerbaijani residents, together with 71 youngsters, 267 girls and 326 aged folks, went lacking in the course of the first Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev famous that because the finish of the Patriotic War, 36 Azerbaijani residents had been killed and 165 injured in mine explosions.

The subject of UNESCO’s mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia was additionally mentioned on the assembly. The sides agreed {that a} mission can be despatched to each international locations.

