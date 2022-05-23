European Council President Michel meets President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia

“Today I hosted President Aliyev of Azerbaijan and Prime Minister Pashinyan of Armenia again. This was our third discussion in this format. We focused on the situation in the South Caucasus and the development of EU relations with both countries as well as the broader region”- mentioned European Council President Michel

Productive third trilateral assembly with @azpresident and @NikolPashinyan in Brussels Reviewed complete agenda, together with connectivity, border & humanitarian points & work in the direction of the long run peace treaty. Tangible progress made. Next assembly by August.https://t.co/GuagHZzyIS — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 22, 2022

“The dialogue was frank and productive. We reviewed your entire set of points. We had an in depth dialogue on humanitarian points, together with demining, and efforts to free detainees and deal with the destiny of lacking individuals.

We reached the next outcomes:

Border points

The first joint assembly of the Border Commissions will happen on the inter-state border within the coming days. It will deal with all questions associated to the delimitation of the border and the way finest to make sure a steady scenario.

Connectivity

The leaders agreed on the necessity to proceed with unblocking the transport hyperlinks. They agreed on the rules governing transit between western Azerbaijan and Nakhichevan, and between completely different components of Armenia by way of Azerbaijan, in addition to worldwide transport by way of communications infrastructure of each international locations. Notably they agreed on rules of border administration, safety, land charges but additionally customs within the context of worldwide transport. The Deputy Prime Ministers will take this work ahead within the coming days.

Peace Agreement

The leaders agreed to advance discussions on the long run peace treaty governing inter-state relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Teams led by the Foreign Ministers will take ahead this course of within the coming weeks. In addition to this monitor, I additionally pressured to each leaders that it was obligatory that the rights and safety of the ethnic Armenian inhabitants in Karabakh be addressed.

Socio-economic growth

The EU will take ahead with each events the work of the Economic Advisory Group, which seeks to advance financial growth for the advantage of each international locations and their populations.

I additionally pressured the significance of making ready the populations for long-term sustainable peace. The EU is able to step up its assist.

We agreed to stay in shut contact and can meet once more in the identical format by July/August. “

