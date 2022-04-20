European countries call for end to Jerusalem unrest at UN Security Council

Five European international locations known as Tuesday for an finish to clashes in Jerusalem following a weekend of violence surrounding a holy web site, in a joint assertion issued after an emergency closed-door UN Security Council session.

“Violence needs to stop immediately. Further civilian casualties must be prevented as a priority,” the assertion by Ireland, France, Estonia, Norway and Albania stated. “The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected.”

The assembly comes after days of violence in and round Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, identified to Jews because the Temple Mount, the place 170 folks had been left wounded on the weekend.

The 5 European international locations condemned “all acts of terrorism” and rocket fireplace Monday from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel.

The Israeli Air Force responded on Tuesday with strikes within the Palestinian enclave, the primary in three months.

“The deteriorating security situation highlights the need to restore a political horizon for a credible peace process,” the international locations’ assertion stated.

The UN Middle East peace envoy Tor Wennesland reiterated in an announcement his calls to keep away from any provocation that may heighten Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

The emergency Security Council session was requested by the UAE, Norway, France, Ireland and China.

