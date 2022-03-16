European court condemns Switzerland for COVID ban on demonstrations

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Switzerland for briefly banning demonstrations in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judges stated the overall ban on public protests lacked the mandatory “independent and effective judicial control”.

From March to June 2020, Swiss residents confronted as much as three years in jail in the event that they held private and non-private demonstrations.

The ban was unexpectedly launched by the Swiss authorities in response to the coronavirus pandemic and a rise in infections.

But the ECHR stated authorities had violated “freedom of assembly” rights and said that the “considerably long” ban was a disproportionate measure.

Judges stated that Switzerland had not checked whether or not a ban on protests was appropriate with the nation’s structure, regardless of the “very serious” menace to public well being.

A ban on protests is a “radical measure which requires solid justification and particularly serious scrutiny by the courts authorised to assess the relevant interests at stake,” the court docket stated in its ruling.

Peaceful demonstrations “should not, in principle, be subject to the threat of criminal sanction,” it added.

The case in query involved the Geneva Union Action Community (CGAS) which was compelled to cancel an organised demonstration on 1 May 2020.

ECHR judges have ordered the Swiss state to pay €3,000 in authorized prices to the affiliation.