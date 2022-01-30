European Debt Crisis Fast Facts | CNN





Here’s a take a look at the European Debt Crisis, which affected Cyprus, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain.

July 11, 2011 – A munitions explosion at a naval base kills 13 individuals and destroys the nation’s major energy station. The ensuing blackouts severely affect the tourism and finance sectors of the economic system.

December 23, 2011 – After a collection of credit score downgrades and publicity to the monetary disaster in Greece, Cyprus indicators an settlement with Russia for an emergency mortgage price €2.5 billion to shore up its economic system. Cyprus agrees to pay the mortgage again over 4.5 years with a 4.5% rate of interest.

June 25, 2012 – The authorities of Cyprus proclaims that it’s going to search a bailout from the European Union (EU) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to prop up its banks. According to the IMF, banks in Cyprus have roughly €152 billion in excellent loans or different cash in danger, which is eight instances the nation’s gross home product.

January 21, 2013 – The eurozone finance minister tells the federal government of Cyprus {that a} bailout will likely be delayed over issues that the bailout of €17 billion is simply too giant. The quantity is sort of equal to the nation’s annual gross home product.

February 24, 2013 – Conservative Nicos Anastasiades is elected president by a double-digit margin.

March 16, 2013 – Cyprus reaches an settlement on a bailout with eurozone finance ministers, the IMF and the European Central Bank (ECB). The phrases embody a one-time tax of 9.9% on financial institution deposits of greater than €100,000. Smaller deposits would pay a tax of 6.75%. This “haircut” reduces the whole quantity of the EU bailout to roughly €10 billion. Cyprus additionally agrees to boost its company tax fee and guarantee its banks aren’t havens for cash laundering.

March 19, 2013 – Cyprus’s Parliament rejects the EU bailout, after protests from the general public.

March 19, 2013 – The UK flies a aircraft with €1 million aboard to supply money for 3,000 British troopers stationed on Cyprus.

March 20, 2013 – Cyprus’s finance minister, Michael Sarris, holds talks with high Russian officers.

March 20, 2013 – Cyprus’s cupboard holds emergency talks to work out a brand new take care of both Russia or the EU. The authorities orders banks which were closed since March 16, to stay closed.

March 25, 2013 – Cyprus reaches a take care of the EU for a €10 billion bailout. The phrases embody: closure of the nation’s second largest financial institution, Popular Bank of Cyprus; a rise of tax charges on capital positive factors and companies; privatization of state property; and discount of the scale of the banking business by 2018. Approximately 10,000 individuals might lose their jobs.

March 25, 2013 – Cyprus’s Ministry of Finance proclaims that banks will stay closed till March 28, to protect in opposition to individuals speeding to withdraw their cash.

March 28, 2013 – Banks reopen.

April 30, 2013 – The parliament votes to approve the EU bailout.

March 7, 2016 – Cyprus exits the bailout program.

January 1, 2001 – Greece drops its foreign money, the drachma, in an effort to be part of the EU “eurozone.” Greece is the twelfth nation to undertake the euro. In order to fulfill the EU’s requirements, Greece makes deep cuts in public spending.

2004 – Greece spends roughly $11 billion {dollars} (US) on the Summer Olympics in Athens.

November 15, 2004 – Greece admits that it gave deceptive info to realize admittance to the eurozone. One of the EU’s necessities for eurozone member nations is deficits under 3% of GDP. Greece has not met these standards since 1999.

October 4, 2009 – George Papandreou wins election as prime minister.

November 2009 – Greece’s nationwide debt reaches €262 billion. Papandreou says that the 2009 price range deficit will likely be 12.7% of GDP, far above the EU restrict of three%.

December 17, 2009 – Thousands of union staff go on strike to protest cuts in authorities spending.

January 13, 2010 – The European Commission condemns Greece for giving false knowledge on its funds and says the deficit and debt could also be larger than the figures launched in November 2009.

February 2, 2010 – Papandreou makes a televised deal with, interesting to Greek residents to help austerity measures.

February 10, 2010 – Public staff in Greece strike in protest in opposition to new austerity measures.

March 3, 2010 – Protests get away throughout the nation. The authorities proclaims plans to decrease the deficit by slicing public workers’ salaries and elevating taxes.

April 11, 2010 – EU finance ministers announce a €30 billion bailout package deal for Greece.

April 23, 2010 – Greece requests a €45 billion bailout from the EU and the IMF.

May 2, 2010 – The IMF, the ECB and the European Commission announce a three-year assist package deal, price €110 billion, designed to rescue Greece.

May 11, 2011 – Clashes erupt between police and roughly 20,000 protesters in Athens.

June 4, 2011 – Protests get away in Athens after Papandreou proclaims giant cuts in public-sector employment.

June 15, 2011 – Protesters hit the Greek Ministry of Finance with gasoline bombs.

July 21, 2011 – European leaders conform to a second bailout package deal. European governments and the IMF will contribute a complete of €109 billion. Private bond holders will likely be anticipated to contribute €37 billion.

October 2, 2011 – The Greek cupboard proclaims that it adopted a draft price range for 2012, however will miss key deficit targets. According to the preliminary price range, Greece’s price range deficit will likely be €18.69 billion, or 8.5% of GDP, in 2011. Greece initially agreed to a deficit of €17.1 billion, or 7.8% of GDP, with the IMF, European Commission and the ECB.

October 19-20, 2011 – Tens of hundreds of individuals protest in opposition to new austerity measures being thought of by Greece’s Parliament. At least one individual is killed.

October 27, 2011 – EU leaders announce an settlement on debt disaster measures, together with a take care of personal sector buyers to put in writing down Greek bonds by 50%, which interprets to €100 billion and can cut back the nation’s debt load to 120% from 150%.

November 6, 2011 – Papandreou proclaims that he’ll resign from workplace on the situation that the €130 billion deal is accredited.

November 11, 2011 – Lucas Papademos, a former professor, banker, and ECB vice-president, is sworn-in as prime minister of Greece.

February 12-13, 2012 – Lawmakers in Greece vote to approve one other spherical of austerity measures, sought in return for a brand new eurozone €130 billion ($172.6 billion) bailout deal. As lawmakers debate, police flip tear gasoline and stun grenades on protesters exterior Parliament. Twenty 5 protesters and 40 officers are injured.

February 21, 2012 – Eurozone finance ministers approve a second bailout for Greece, together with €130 billion ($173 billion) in new financing.

March 9, 2012 – Creditors conform to a plan to restructure Greek authorities bonds. The deal means Greece has cleared its last hurdle to qualify for the €130 billion bailout program from the EU and IMF.

June 20, 2012 – New Democracy chief Antonis Samaras is sworn in as Greece’s new prime minister.

June 21, 2012 – Greece swears in a brand new cupboard, placing an elected authorities in command of the nation for the primary time in 224 days.

November 11, 2012 – The Greek parliament approves the nation’s 2013 austerity price range that accommodates steep cuts required for Greece to obtain the subsequent installment of financial bailout funds. The last tally within the parliament was 167 votes in favor, 128 opposed, with 4 abstentions.

September 12, 2013 – Unemployment in Greece reaches 27.9%. Additionally, 58% of individuals beneath 25 are unemployed as properly.

April 9, 2015 – Greece announces it has scheduled a €460 million ($497 million) payment to the IMF, dismissing rumors the federal government won’t have sufficient money to pay on time.

June 18, 2015 – European officials and the IMF fail to strike a deal on Greece’s bailout program.

June 30, 2015 – The midnight deadline passes for the Greek finance ministry to pay the €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) it owes the IMF. This means Greece has grow to be the primary developed economic system to successfully default to the IMF.

July 5, 2015 – Voters overwhelmingly reject austerity measures and Europe’s bailout provide.

August 20, 2015 – Greece receives the first chunk of its third bailout. The package deal, price as much as €86 billion ($95 billion), will assist the nation keep away from an outright monetary collapse. All of the nations that use the euro foreign money have agreed in precept to bail out Greece, however the IMF is simply monitoring the scenario to this point. Greece pays €3.2 billion ($3.5 billion) to the ECB, in an effort to keep within the eurozone. Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras says in a televised deal with that he’s resigning and requires early elections.

January 22, 2018 – EU and Greek officers announce Greece is coming into the ultimate section of its bailout and that it’s going to get €6.7 billion more starting in February.

August 20, 2018 – Greece exits the final bailout program.

September 2008 – Ireland is the primary eurozone nation to fall into recession.

September 30, 2008 – During the worldwide monetary disaster, Ireland proclaims a bailout plan price €400 to stabilize the nation’s six major banks.

December 18, 2008 – Chairman of Anglo Irish Bank Sean Fitzpatrick resigns, admitting that he hid €80 million in secret loans from shareholders.

December 21, 2008 – The Irish authorities pumps €5.5 billion in three of the nation’s largest banks.

January 15, 2009 – The Irish authorities is pressured to nationalize Anglo Irish Bank to maintain it from collapsing.

February 4, 2009 – Prime Minister Brian Cowen proclaims €2 billion in public spending cuts.

February 10, 2009 – Insurance firm Irish Life & Permanent confirms that it made a mortgage to Anglo Irish of €7 billion in 2008.

February 11, 2009 – Ireland proclaims that it’s going to prop up Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Bank with 7 billion. The authorities takes a 25% oblique stake within the banks.

February 20, 2009 – A report is launched displaying that Anglo Irish Bank lent €451 million to 10 clients so they might purchase shares within the financial institution. There are 15 clients who every owe the financial institution €500 million.

February 21, 2009 – Tens of hundreds of protesters rally in Dublin.

May 29, 2009 – The authorities props up Anglo Irish financial institution with one other €4 billion.

February 19, 2010 – The authorities takes a 16% direct stake in Bank of Ireland, when the financial institution can’t make a cost.

March 30, 2010 – Ireland props up Anglo Irish Bank with one other €8.3 billion.

March 31, 2010 – Anglo Irish Bank experiences a lack of €12.7 billion, the biggest company loss in Irish historical past.

May 13, 2010 – The Irish authorities takes a 18% stake in Anglo Irish financial institution.

June 9, 2010 – The authorities’s stake in Bank of Ireland rises to 36%.

September 30, 2010 – The Central Bank of Ireland proclaims that the bailout of Anglo Irish financial institution might find yourself costing taxpayers €34 billion.

September 30, 2010 – Ireland’s deficit is revised to 32% of GDP, the biggest deficit for a eurozone member since 1999.

September 30, 2010 – Ireland props up Irish Nationwide Bank with €2.7 billion.

October 26, 2010 – The Irish authorities proclaims it should make price range cuts of €15 billion in an effort to cut back the price range deficit to three% of GDP by 2014.

November 21, 2010 – Cowen proclaims that Ireland has utilized for assist from the EU and IMF.

November 24, 2010 – Ireland outlines €15 billion in spending cuts and tax will increase. It refuses to boost its low tax on companies. This plan is meant to scale back the price range deficit to 9.1% of GDP in 2011.

November 27, 2010 – Thousands rally in Dublin, protesting the bailout and price range cuts.

November 28, 2010 – Ireland accepts a €67.5 billion bailout package deal.

December 23, 2010 – The authorities injects one other €3.7 billion into Anglo Irish financial institution, taking its stake to 93%.

March 31, 2011 – An examination of the books of Irish banks exhibits a €24 billion shortfall. The Central Bank of Ireland says that it expects that the federal government will take management of the nation’s six largest banks.

June 1, 2012 – Ireland’s voters approve a European treaty that goals to implement stricter fiscal self-discipline.

July 5, 2012 – Ireland completes its first bond sale since its bailout in 2010. The Irish authorities raises €500 million, or $626 million, by promoting 3-month Treasury payments at a yield of 1.8%.

December 13, 2013 – Ireland exits the bailout program. It is the primary eurozone nation to take action. Although Ireland is now not reliant on the IMF and EU for funding, it should proceed to repay its emergency loans into the 2030s.

May 25, 2010 – Italy approves a €24 billion austerity plan, designed to chop the deficit to 2.7% of GDP by 2012.

May 2011 – Italy’s debt is €1,900 billion, thrice the debt of Greece, Portugal, and Ireland mixed. That determine is 120% of GDP.

July 2011 – The IMF tells Italy to scale back its debt.

July 14, 2011 – Italy raises €3 billion from promoting bonds, however is pressured to pay report rates of interest of 5.9%.

July 14, 2011 – The Italian Senate passes a price range with cuts of €48 billion over three years.

August 2, 2011 – The European Commission proclaims that no debt rescue plan is within the works for Italy.

August 5, 2011 – Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi and Finance Minister Giulio Tremonti maintain emergency talks, and agree to hurry up the implementation of austerity measures.

August 12, 2011 – The European Securities and Markets Authority imposes a ban on quick promoting inventory in Italy.

September 7, 2011 – The Italian Senate votes to approves an austerity package deal designed to convey down the nation’s hovering price range deficit. The plan would enhance the worth added tax from 20% to 21% and herald an extra €4.2 billion per 12 months.

November 8, 2011 – The workplace of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano proclaims that Berlusconi will resign when the nation’s price range is confirmed by the senate.

December 22, 2011- Prime Minister Mario Monti’s $40 billion austerity package deal is accredited by Italy’s Senate. Measures embody promoting state property and elevating the retirement age.

November 19, 2009 – Portugal forecasts that its deficit in 2009 will likely be 8% of GDP.

January 15, 2010 – The treasury points a press release to reassure buyers of the federal government’s dedication to deficit discount.

January 20, 2010 – The authorities proclaims that it’s freezing authorities wages and lowering the variety of authorities staff by way of attrition.

January 26, 2010 – The authorities proclaims that the price range deficit is definitely 9.4%.

March 8, 2010 – The authorities proclaims new austerity measures, together with extra privatization, caps on wages and tax will increase. Tens of hundreds of public staff strike.

May 13, 2010 – Portugal implements tax will increase and wage reductions for public staff, together with politicians.

March 8, 2010 – Portugal proclaims an austerity program.

May 12, 2010 – Portugal proclaims one other spherical of austerity measures.

May 29, 2010 – Large demonstrations get away in Lisbon, to protest in opposition to austerity plans.

March 23, 2011 – Prime Minister Jose Socrates resigns. He continues within the place as a caretaker till June.

April 6, 2011 – Portugal requests a bailout from the EU.

May 3, 2011 – Portugal agrees to a €78 billion bailout from the EU and the IMF.

June 2011 – The conservative Social Democratic Party varieties a coalition authorities with the Popular Party. Pedro Passos Coelho turns into the brand new prime minister.

May 4, 2014 – Portugal proclaims it’s exiting the bailout program.

January 2009 – Spain enters its first recession in 15 years.

January 29, 2010 – The authorities proclaims a plan to chop authorities spending and save €50 billion.

January 29, 2010 – Spain proclaims that its price range deficit in 2009 was 11.4% of GDP.

February 3, 2010 – Spain forecasts that its price range deficit in 2010 will likely be 9.8%.

February 5, 2010 – Large protests erupt when the federal government proclaims plans to boost the retirement age.

May 27, 2010 – The authorities wins approval of its €15 billion austerity plan. The plan consists of slicing public workers’ wages and slicing welfare advantages.

June 8, 2010 – Spanish unions protest the austerity plan with a one-day strike.

September 2010 – Parliament passes a regulation that makes it simpler for firms to fireside staff.

September 2010 – General strike referred to as by unions to oppose the spending cuts.

January 2011 – The authorities and unions attain an settlement over pension reform. The retirement age is raised from 65 to 67.

May 5, 2011 – Young individuals protest unemployment in Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia. The unemployment fee amongst younger individuals has reached 50% in some areas.

June 2011 – The European Banking authority carries out “stress tests” on Spanish banks. Five fail the take a look at and 7 others barely cross.

August 12, 2011 – The European Securities and Markets Authority imposes a ban on quick promoting inventory in Spain for 15 days.

November 20, 2011 – Spanish voters oust the Socialist Party in favor of the conservative Popular Party lead by Mariano Rajoy.

April 30, 2012 – The authorities proclaims the nation has entered its second recession since 2009.

June 2012 – Spain asks the EU for up to $125 billion to provide a capital buffer for the nation’s ailing banks.

January 23, 2014 – Spain exits the bailout program.