European firefighters join forces to fight French wildfires

Firefighters from throughout Europe have joined their French counterparts to assist battle a number of wildfires, together with within the south-west of the nation.

Parts of the Gironde area have been was a smouldering wasteland as blazes there and within the neighbouring Landes have ravaged pine forests.

An space of greater than 74 sq. kilometres has burned since Tuesday, resulting in the evacuation of no less than 10,000 individuals.

More than 360 firefighters and specialised autos have arrived from Germany, Romania, Poland, and Austria., becoming a member of forces with over 1,000 French firefighters who had been already on web site.

The German staff has been working with native groups since Friday morning.

“We are proud to be here,” stated German firefighter, Heiko Basten.

“All the colleagues are very keen to learn, to improve, and of course to help the French firefighters in an efficient way,” he added.

The commander of the French firefighters stated the presence of their international colleagues has helped them cowl extra floor as they battle the blaze.

“Without them, we wouldn’t have had resources committed here, or we would have committed resources here to the detriment of other sectors,” stated Thomas Mimiague.

On Friday, because the international and French firefighters labored flat out, the fires within the area appeared contained. But native authorities have warned that the continued blistering temperatures implies that victory continues to be unsure.