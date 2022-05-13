European Football Week #EFW2022

European Football Week 2020 – Faces Of Football Brand Video of the #FacesofFootball marketing campaign



With European Football Week (EFW) marking its milestone 22nd anniversary this 12 months, we’re excited to acknowledge and promote how athletes with mental disabilities throughout Europe are getting again on the pitch after two years away from the gorgeous recreation.

This 12 months, we’re calling on for National Football Associations and soccer golf equipment to get behind European Football Week (EFW) by selling the marketing campaign on-line utilizing our hashtag #EFW2022 and tagging our social media accounts: Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

A Safe Environment—On and Off the Pitch for Children and Youth in Europe

Considering the difficult context of the previous two years, the main target is on getting kids and youth with mental disabilities safely again onto to the pitch and broadly selling grassroots soccer occasions in a wholesome atmosphere.

Coaches will probably be concerned in coaching periods with a give attention to nurturing a secure, respectful and wholesome atmosphere earlier than, throughout and in spite of everything Special Olympics actions.

Special Olympics Germany celebrates European Football Week whereas remaining socially distant!

UEFA Respect has been our companion for European Football Week for 22 years! Together with nationwide soccer federations and soccer golf equipment, we now have organised greater than 7,300 grassroots soccer actions. Each of those occasions has performed its half in positively altering attitudes in the direction of gamers with mental disabilities and increasing inclusive soccer alternatives for all throughout Europe.

Learn extra in regards to the about UEFA’s social responsibility activities. and UEFA Safeguarding. For details about UEFA sources please contact Miroslaw Krogulec or Aoife O’Grady.

Special Olympics Europe Eurasia will proceed cooperation with companions, European Football for Development Network (EFDN), iCoachKids, Lions Club and UEFA.