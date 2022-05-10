European Health Union: A European Health Data Space for people and science

The European Commission has launched the European Health Data Space (EHDS), one of many central constructing blocks of a powerful European Health Union. The EHDS will assist the EU to realize a quantum leap ahead in the way in which well being care is offered to individuals throughout Europe. It will empower individuals to regulate and utilise their well being information of their residence nation or in different Member States. It fosters a real single marketplace for digital well being companies and merchandise. And it affords a constant, reliable and environment friendly framework to make use of well being information for analysis, innovation, policy-making and regulatory actions, whereas making certain full compliance with the EU’s excessive information safety requirements.

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas, stated: “I am proud to announce the first common EU data space in a specific area. The European Health Data Space will be a ‘new beginning’ for the EU’s digital health policy, making health data work for citizens and science. Today, we are laying down the foundations for secure and trustworthy access to health data that is fully in line with the fundamental values underpinning the EU.”

Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides stated: “Today we are putting in place another pillar for the European Health Union. Our vision is becoming a reality . The European Health Data Space is a fundamental game changer for the digital transformation of healthcare in the EU. It places the citizens at its centre, empowering them with full control over their data to obtain better healthcare across the EU. This data, accessed under strong safeguards for security and privacy, will also be a treasure trove for scientists, researchers, innovators and policy-makers working on the next life-saving treatment.The EU is taking a truly historic step forward towards digital healthcare in the EU.”

Putting individuals accountable for their very own well being information, of their nation and cross-border

Thanks to the EHDS, individuals could have rapid, and simple entry to the information in digital type, freed from cost. They can simply share these information with different well being professionals in and throughout Member States to enhance well being care supply . Citizens shall be in full management of their information and can be capable of add info, rectify incorrect information, prohibit entry to others and acquire info on how their information are used and for which objective.

. Interoperability and safety will change into obligatory necessities. Manufacturers of digital well being report techniques might want to certify compliance with these requirements.

Improving the usage of well being information for analysis, innovation and policymaking

The EHDS creates a robust authorized framework for the use of well being information for analysis, innovation, public well being, policy-making and regulatory functions. Under strict situations, researchers, innovators, public establishments or trade could have entry to massive quantities of high-quality well being information, essential to develop life-saving remedies, vaccines or medical gadgets and making certain higher entry to healthcare and extra resilient well being techniques.

of well being information for analysis, innovation, public well being, policy-making and regulatory functions. Under strict situations, researchers, innovators, public establishments or trade could have entry to massive quantities of high-quality well being information, essential to develop life-saving remedies, vaccines or medical gadgets and making certain higher entry to healthcare and extra resilient well being techniques. The entry to such information by researchers, corporations or establishments would require a allow from a well being information entry physique, to be arrange in all Member States. Access will solely be granted if the requested information is used for particular functions , in closed, safe environments and with out revealing the id of the person. It can also be strictly prohibitedto use the information for choices, that are detrimental to residents resembling designing dangerous services or products or rising an insurance coverage premium.

Background

The COVID-19 pandemic has clearly demonstrated the significance of digital companies within the well being space. The uptake of digital instruments elevated considerably throughout this time. However, the complexity of guidelines, constructions and processes throughout Member States makes it troublesome to entry and share well being information, particularly cross-border. In addition, well being techniques at the moment are the goal of accelerating cyberattacks.

The EHDS builds additional onthe GDPR, proposed Data Governance Act, draft Data Act and NIS Directive. It enhances these initiatives and gives extra tailored guidelines for the well being sector. An open public consultation on the EHDS ran between 3 May and 26 July 2021 and gathered a variety of views that contributed to the design of this authorized framework.

The EHDS will make use of the on-going and forthcoming deployment of public digital items within the EU, resembling Artificial Intelligence, High Performance Computing, cloud and good middleware. In addition, frameworks for AI, e-Identity and cybersecurity, will help the EHDS.

Next Steps

The proposal put ahead by the European Commission will now be mentioned by the Council and the European Parliament.

