European Health Union: New rules to improve clinical trials in the EU

As of immediately (31 January), the evaluation and supervision of clinical trials all through the EU might be harmonised, notably through a Clinical Trials Information System (CTIS) run by the European Medicines Agency. On this date, the Regulation on Clinical Trials will enter into utility. The Regulation will enhance conducting medical trials within the EU, with the very best requirements of security for contributors and elevated transparency of trial data. Welcoming this necessary step, Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides (pictured) made the next assertion: “The Clinical Trials Regulation marks an important and positive step for European patients and brings us closer to a stronger European Health Union. It will allow us to have swifter authorisation of clinical trials across our member states, thus improving the efficiency of clinical research as a whole. At the same time, the high quality and safety standards already set for such trials will be upheld. While almost 4,000 clinical trials are already carried out each year in the EU, the Regulation will make vital research even more beneficial to the researchers and patients who depend on fast and reliable trials the most.” The full assertion is out there online.

