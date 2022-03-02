European Innovation Council opens funding opportunities for innovators to scale up

The Commission has opened funding alternatives value over €1.7 billion beneath the European Innovation Council (EIC). This opening follows the adoption of the EIC Work Programme 2022. Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Commissioner Mariya Gabriel mentioned: “The European Innovation Council has already supported 4 unicorns and more than 90 centaurs. The work programme for this year is backed by the biggest ever annual funding for visionary entrepreneurs and researchers, as well as new measures to support female innovators and scale-ups. Europe is committed to supporting innovation and new technologies and we are on track to meet our ambition to make the EIC Europe’s unicorn factory.” Calls opened right this moment supply funding alternatives for multi-disciplinary analysis groups to undertake visionary analysis with the potential to result in expertise breakthroughs in any discipline (grants as much as €3 million beneath EIC Pathfinder). Besides, there are funding alternatives for turning analysis outcomes into innovation alternatives. Focussing on outcomes generated by EIC Pathfinder tasks and European Research Council Proof of Concept tasks, the target is to mature the applied sciences and construct a enterprise case for particular functions (grants as much as €2.5 million beneath EIC Transition). €60.5 million is allotted to sort out three Transition Challenges: Green digital gadgets for the longer term; course of and system integration of unpolluted power applied sciences in addition to RNA-based therapies and diagnostics for complicated or uncommon genetic illnesses. SMEs and start-ups can apply anytime for EIC Accelerator grants and fairness investments. Check the EIC website for particulars.

