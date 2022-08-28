European judges sue Council over Polish recovery plan

Four organizations representing European judges filed a lawsuit Sunday towards the Council of the EU over its determination to greenlight Poland’s restoration plan regardless of ongoing rule-of-law issues.

The judges’ teams argue that the Council accredited Warsaw’s Recovery and Resilience Plan in a approach that disregards judgments from the Court of Justice of the EU and harms each Polish judges and the European judiciary system.

In June, the Council signed off on a plan that would permit Poland to entry billions in coronavirus restoration funds if it meets a set of “milestones,” together with reforming a controversial disciplinary regime for judges. And whereas Warsaw has but to obtain funds underneath the plan, the blueprint itself is now being challenged.

The 4 organizations suing the Council — the European Association of Judges, the Association of European Administrative Judges, Judges for Judges and MEDEL, an affiliation representing European judges and prosecutors — stated that the plan’s targets are problematic.

“These milestones fall short of what is required to ensure effective protection of the independence of judges and the judiciary and disregard the judgments of the CJEU on the matter,” the teams wrote in an announcement.

The Court of Justice, the organizations notice, “has ruled that the Polish judges affected by unlawful disciplinary procedures should be reinstated at once, without delay or a procedure, while the third milestone would introduce a procedure of more than a year with an uncertain outcome.”

The lawsuit’s purpose is partially to stop Poland from accessing funds till it complies with courtroom rulings.

“The reason for asking the annulment of the EU Council’s decision is to make explicit the principle that judgments of the CJEU on the subject of the independence of judiciaries should be enforced without delay and in full,” the judges stated. The “Council decision violates this principle, because there is no full — i.e. unconditional — enforcement of CJEU judgments,” they added.

The Good Lobby Profs, an academic-led initiative which supplied help for the authorized motion, stated in its personal assertion that the European Commission and the Council of the EU have each breached their duties relating to the Polish plan. The Commission and the Council have an obligation, the group stated, “not to treat judgments of the Court of Justice as bargaining chips and adjustment variables for reasons of political convenience.”