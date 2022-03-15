European National Conservatism Conference taking place March 23-24 in Brussels

Whilst the media world is rightly focussed on the scenario in Ukraine, An spectacular array of public figures from all over the world are planning to satisfy on the European National Conservatism Conference, to be held from March 23-24 in Brussels.

The convention theme for the inaugural version is ‘The Future of the National State in Europe’ and contains a number of European heads of state in attendance as effectively nationwide get together leaders, senior politicians and an eclectic mixture of thought leaders, lecturers and journalists because of converse.

The National Conservatism Conference is a undertaking of the influential Edmund Burke Foundation within the United States with the intention of strengthening the rules of nationwide conservatism in Western and different democratic international locations. ‘NatCons’ as they’re fondly identified have held earlier occasions within the US, drawing in excessive rating Senators and Congressmen together with Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley alongside mental thinkers and writers equivalent to Yoram Hazony and Chris du Muth, media moguls like Tucker Carlson and businessmen equivalent to Peter Tiel.

The convention conveners say that the West, the anchor of the democratic world, faces unprecedented risks. Almost in a single day, the liberalism that held sway for the reason that Second World War has been challenged by a progressive, cultural neo-Marxism making a bid to seize main establishments on each side of the Atlantic. At the identical time, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine threatens to upend the post-war order in Europe and past, including to the challenges posed by open hostility of the Chinese regime, a geopolitical rival largely constructed by the U.S. over the previous three many years. For a while now, we’ve witnessed the European Union usurp the authority of its sovereign member states and use the facility of the purse to precise political and ideological compliance in areas equivalent to vitality safety, social coverage, and immigration. The West is threatened each internally and externally, and its deterioration threatens to take the opposite democratic nations down with it.

“Our aim is a transatlantic coalition of national conservatives together with anti-Marxist liberals committed to preserving and defending the independent nation-state,” Conference Chairman Christopher DeMuth says. “We believe this coalition can work out a common path, charting a course forward for conservatives in the West.”