European New Car Sales Down 1.5% In 2021: Report

New automotive registrations in Europe fell 1.5% in 2021, even additional beneath the earlier report low of 2020 gross sales, business information confirmed on Tuesday. A worldwide semiconductor scarcity and different provide chain points have dampened deliveries of automobiles globally, with many carmakers sitting on half-finished items and unable to fulfill demand.

Germany was hardest hit among the many main EU markets, ACEA’s information confirmed, registering a ten.1% gross sales dip within the 12 months whereas others equivalent to Italy, Spain and France noticed marginal progress.

The variety of new autos registered within the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in December was down 21.7% year-on-year, marking the sixth month in a row of declines.

0 Comments

(This story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the newest auto news and reviews, comply with carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.