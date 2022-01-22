European New Car Sales Down 1.5% In 2021: Report

New automobile registrations in Europe fell 1.5% in 2021, even additional under the earlier report low of 2020 gross sales, business information confirmed on Tuesday. A worldwide semiconductor scarcity and different provide chain points have dampened deliveries of vehicles globally, with many carmakers sitting on half-finished items and unable to fulfill demand.

Germany was hardest hit among the many main EU markets, ACEA’s information confirmed, registering a ten.1% gross sales dip within the 12 months whereas others resembling Italy, Spain and France noticed marginal development.

The variety of new automobiles registered within the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in December was down 21.7% year-on-year, marking the sixth month in a row of declines.

