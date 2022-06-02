European Parliament bars Russia-backed lobbyists

The European Parliament is stripping lobbyists representing Russian state pursuits of their accreditation as Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine drags on.

The Parliament’s Conference of Presidents opted to take the unilateral step at a gathering this morning, based on an aide to President Roberta Metsola. The transfer comes as diplomats debate together with a ban on offering consulting and accounting companies to Russia within the EU’s sixth package deal of sanctions.

The Parliament can also be sending a letter to the European Commission and Council, calling on them to take away these lobbyists from the transparency register, based on a spokesman for the Greens/EFA Group. The group launched a petition calling for such a ban within the Parliament earlier this week — it’s since been up to date to focus on Council President Charles Michel.

“These lobbyists still have access to other EU buildings via the EU lobby register,” the up to date Greens/EFA petition states. “We call on Charles Michel as Council president to make sure they are banned from all EU premises.”