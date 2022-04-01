European Parliament President Roberta Metsola to visit Kyiv

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola is touring to Ukraine’s capital Kyiv in a present of assist for the nation within the wake of Russia’s invasion.

“On my way to Kyiv,” Metsola tweeted late Thursday night.

According to Metsola’s spokesperson Jüri Laas, Metsola “will pass a message of support and hope on behalf of the European Parliament.” No additional particulars of the journey may very well be supplied for safety causes.

Metsola is the primary president of an EU establishment to go to the Ukrainian capital since Russia launched its deadly invasion on February 24.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Czech PM Petr Fiala and Slovenia’s Prime Minister Janez Janša traveled to Kyiv earlier this month to satisfy with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his PM Denys Shmyhal. In the wake of that go to, Zelenskyy invited different world leaders to go to the capital.

“I invite all friends of Ukraine to visit Kyiv,” Zelenskyy mentioned in a video posted on social media, earlier than including: “It can be dangerous here. Because our sky is not yet closed to Russian missiles and planes.”