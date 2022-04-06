European Parliament votes in favour of closing the gender pay gap
The European Parliament voted in favour of the mandate for the Pay
Transparency Directive. This directive is an important instrument within the struggle
towards the gender pay hole, at present at 13% EU-wide. The Parliament’s vote
was introduced on by members of the EPP and ECR who challenged the directive
final month. With at this time’s vote, the Parliament has given its go forward for
inter-institutional negotiations to begin. The Greens/EFA Group applaud the
progress for girls’s rights taken at this time, and have lengthy pushed for motion to
be taken to shut the gender pay hole.
*Kira Marie Peter-Hansen,* Greens/EFA MEP and European Parliament
rapporteur for the Pay Transparency directive within the Committee on
Employment and Social Affairs, feedback:
*“Today, the European Parliament has proven that we is usually a parliament for
progress and ladies’s rights. Pay transparency is the most effective instrument we now have to
shut the gender pay hole and I’m very completely happy to begin trilogue negotiations
with such an bold and robust mandate from this chamber. This
laws has the potential to eradicate unjust gender variations at
workplaces throughout the EU. *
*“However, we are extremely disappointed that the EPP recommended their
members to vote against the best tool we have to close the gender pay gap.
This attempt to block progress on women’s rights is especially upsetting
because we left the negotiations in the committees with a balanced text and
a broad support for the compromises.”*
*Terry Reintke MEP, *Greens/EFA shadow rapporteur for the Pay Transparency
directive within the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, feedback:
*“In the EU, girls nonetheless earn 13 p.c much less per hour than males. This reveals
that the gender pay hole is not going to simply disappear by miracle. If we’re to
sort out this drawback, we want joint motion. *
*“Our place at committee degree was agreed upon by the negotiating groups
of all democratic teams within the European Parliament, together with the EPP.
That’s why it’s notably disappointing that so many EPP Members
modified their place and voted towards the Parliament’s negotiation
mandate with the Council. It’s time that conservative MEPs lastly match
their phrases with actions and stand with girls.*
*“This textual content is bold, far-reaching and has the potential to make an actual
distinction. We will defend this mandate within the negotiations with the
Council to lastly shut the gender pay hole within the close to future.” *
The adopted European Parliament place on the Pay Transparency directive
needs to decrease the variety of staff an organization should make use of with the intention to be
required to publish its pay hole. The Commission proposed corporations with
+250 staff, however the Parliament says +50 staff with the choice to
decrease it additional after just a few years. With the Parliament’s tightening, this
would cowl about 60% of all staff within the EU. Moreover, the Parliament
states that staff representatives ought to be democratically elected by
staff and never cherry picked by administration.
