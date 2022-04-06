European Parliament votes in favour of closing the gender pay gap

The European Parliament voted in favour of the mandate for the Pay

Transparency Directive. This directive is an important instrument within the struggle

towards the gender pay hole, at present at 13% EU-wide. The Parliament’s vote

was introduced on by members of the EPP and ECR who challenged the directive

final month. With at this time’s vote, the Parliament has given its go forward for

inter-institutional negotiations to begin. The Greens/EFA Group applaud the

progress for girls’s rights taken at this time, and have lengthy pushed for motion to

be taken to shut the gender pay hole.

*Kira Marie Peter-Hansen,* Greens/EFA MEP and European Parliament

rapporteur for the Pay Transparency directive within the Committee on

Employment and Social Affairs, feedback:

*“Today, the European Parliament has proven that we is usually a parliament for

progress and ladies’s rights. Pay transparency is the most effective instrument we now have to

shut the gender pay hole and I’m very completely happy to begin trilogue negotiations

with such an bold and robust mandate from this chamber. This

laws has the potential to eradicate unjust gender variations at

workplaces throughout the EU. *

*“However, we are extremely disappointed that the EPP recommended their

members to vote against the best tool we have to close the gender pay gap.

This attempt to block progress on women’s rights is especially upsetting

because we left the negotiations in the committees with a balanced text and

a broad support for the compromises.”*

*Terry Reintke MEP, *Greens/EFA shadow rapporteur for the Pay Transparency

directive within the Committee on Women’s Rights and Gender Equality, feedback:

*“In the EU, girls nonetheless earn 13 p.c much less per hour than males. This reveals

that the gender pay hole is not going to simply disappear by miracle. If we’re to

sort out this drawback, we want joint motion. *

*“Our place at committee degree was agreed upon by the negotiating groups

of all democratic teams within the European Parliament, together with the EPP.

That’s why it’s notably disappointing that so many EPP Members

modified their place and voted towards the Parliament’s negotiation

mandate with the Council. It’s time that conservative MEPs lastly match

their phrases with actions and stand with girls.*

*“This textual content is bold, far-reaching and has the potential to make an actual

distinction. We will defend this mandate within the negotiations with the

Council to lastly shut the gender pay hole within the close to future.” *

The adopted European Parliament place on the Pay Transparency directive

needs to decrease the variety of staff an organization should make use of with the intention to be

required to publish its pay hole. The Commission proposed corporations with

+250 staff, however the Parliament says +50 staff with the choice to

decrease it additional after just a few years. With the Parliament’s tightening, this

would cowl about 60% of all staff within the EU. Moreover, the Parliament

states that staff representatives ought to be democratically elected by

staff and never cherry picked by administration.

