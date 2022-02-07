European Parliament’s committees on its priorities 

Ministers outlined the priorities of the French Presidency of the Council of the EU to parliamentary committees, in a sequence of conferences, AFCO AFET AGRI CULT DEVE ECON EMPL ENVI FEMM IMCO INTA ITRE LIBE PECH REGI TRAN.

France holds the Presidency of the Council till the top of June 2022. The hearings happen between 24 January and 28 February.

International Trade

On 24 January, MEPs pressed Franck Riester, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness, to search out out if member states have made any progress on the laws on overseas subsidies and the lately introduced anti-coercion device. They additionally wish to see progress on free commerce agreements with Chile, and known as for nearer ties with Taiwan and assist for Lithuania towards China.

Several MEPs mentioned the dialogue on an funding settlement with China shouldn’t be relaunched with out the adoption of a regulation on a trade-based instrument towards pressured labour. Mr Riester added that the Presidency expects an settlement on the worldwide procurement instrument throughout its tenure.



Economic and Monetary Affairs

On 25 January, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire mentioned delivering a inexperienced and socially truthful financial restoration and higher integrating innovation into the EU’s financial mannequin are high priorities. He additionally burdened that progress on finishing the capital markets union and the banking union, in addition to reviewing the financial governance mannequin, can be key to delivering these priorities.

MEPs sought extra clarification on France’s place on the taxonomy regulation and the evaluate of the steadiness and progress pact. Taxation coverage was additionally raised just a few instances and a few French MEPs voiced their considerations over the affect they imagine monetary lobbies exerted in the course of the drafting of EU monetary and tax legal guidelines.

Agriculture and Rural Development

Reciprocal environmental and well being manufacturing requirements for merchandise imported from third nations are, along with carbon farming, the 2 primary priorities, Agriculture and Food Minister Julien Denormandie advised MEPs on 25 January. Mirror clauses ought to be utilized in commerce agreements and farmers should be capable of seize extra carbon, he added. Many MEPs agreed with the Presidency’s strategy.

Various MEPs burdened the present disaster within the pigmeat sector and requested a system to assist farmers. Some audio system requested about diet meals labelling schemes, while others proposed a cautious strategy to the revision of the EU geographical indications methods and the EU’s promotion coverage for agricultural merchandise.

Internal Market and Consumer Protection

Unlocking the total potential of the one market, in step with the digital and inexperienced transitions, guaranteeing truthful competitors, and defending shoppers from unsafe merchandise had been among the many points highlighted by Minister Delegate for Industry, Agnès Pannier-Runacher on 25 January.

Minister of State for the Digital Transition and Electronic Communication Cédric O reiterated the need to succeed in a provisional settlement on the Digital Markets Act (DMA) and the Digital Services Act (DSA) beneath the Presidency. The Artificial Intelligence and the Data Acts had been additionally referred to in his intervention.

MEPs talked about, amongst different matters, the necessity for extra absolutely harmonised guidelines, particularly for the digital markets, the function of shoppers within the inexperienced transition, the sturdiness and reparability of merchandise, interoperability, focused promoting, frequent chargers, the Single Market Emergency Instrument, overseas subsidies, and SMEs.

Women’s rights and gender equality

On 25 January, the Minister Delegate for Equality between Women and Men, Diversity and Equal Opportunities, Elisabeth Moreno, mentioned the Presidency would work to conclude work on a number of main coverage areas, together with on pay transparency, ladies’s presence on firm boards and the ratification of the Istanbul Convention.

MEPs known as for additional motion towards violence, which has elevated by 30% for the reason that starting of the pandemic. They additionally questioned the Minister on a possible EU care technique, the promotion of gender equality by way of the EU’s exterior coverage, and sexual and reproductive rights. On the latter, the Minister recalled the Presidency’s intention to debate methods to recognise the correct to abortion explicitly within the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights.

Foreign Affairs

On 25 January, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian condemned the build-up of troops on the Ukraine border. Referring to the upcoming EU-African Union summit, the Minister highlighted the safety state of affairs in Mali and the broader Sahel area as key priorities, in addition to the state of affairs in Burkina Faso. On the Balkans and the enlargement course of, the Presidency will organise a convention later in 2022.

In their responses, MEPs requested about accession candidate nations from the Balkans and what actions can be thought of towards Bosnian Serb chief Milorad Dodik. On the Ukraine disaster, MEPs questioned French proposals to re-establish dialogue with Russia and inquired whether or not EU member states would align with MEPs’ push for extra assertive motion towards China.

Employment and Social Affairs

On 25 January, Labour, Employment and Economic Inclusion Minister Élisabeth Borne cited as Presidency priorities the promotion of employment and safety of employees, inclusive social fashions and extra resilient societies. Minister Borne additionally advised MEPs she goals to conclude negotiations on a good minimal wage and to make vital progress on the pay transparency file. Other priorities referenced in her presentation included new rights for platform employees and guaranteeing a wholesome work surroundings.

MEPs usually welcomed this agenda, whereas. pleading for the unblocking of the file on the coordination of social safety. They additionally known as for pressing measures to deal with the impression of the pandemic on employment and schooling and psychological well being of EU youth.

Regional Development

On 25 January, Minister of territorial cohesion and relations with native authorities Jacqueline Gourault mentioned the Presidency will talk about with MEPs the upcoming eighth report on financial, social and territorial cohesion, analysing the geography of discontent rising from the EU’s extra peripheral areas.

MEPs mentioned cohesion coverage should solely finance options defending the surroundings and that it should be on the forefront of all budgetary discussions. They additionally warned concerning the present vital delays in cohesion funds, including that MEPs wish to begin discussing the form of cohesion coverage after 2027. MEPs raised considerations concerning the upcoming code of conduct for partnerships to enhance the participation of native and regional groupings in funding programmes.

Culture and Education

On 26 January, Minister for Culture Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin highlighted three primary priorities for the approaching six months: the creation of an intra-EU mobility programme for artists and cultural employees; consolidating EU creative and cultural sovereignty; and guaranteeing entry to tradition for all. MEPs requested how the EU’s cultural and linguistic range can be safeguarded within the digital age, and known as for measures to fight discrimination and the replica of racial stereotypes within the arts. MEPs additionally requested about frequent EU initiatives for the videogames sector, the restitution of looted artworks to former colonies, and so they welcomed the deliberate creation of an EU fund to assist of investigative and impartial journalism.

On 27 January, Minister of the Higher Education, Research and Innovation Frédérique Vidal cited as Presidency priorities the creating of synergies between greater schooling, analysis, innovation and companies, and advancing the “European Universities” initiative. Minister Vidal additionally spoke about organising an impartial committee for European historical past and a European academy. MEPs need the French Presidency to work on guaranteeing the EU-wide automated recognition of below-university stage diplomas and {qualifications}, entry to Erasmus+ funding for many deprived college students, and assist for digital abilities and schooling.

Environment, Public Health and Food Security

On 26 January, Minister for Ecological Transition Barbara Pompili introduced MEPs 4 priorities for the Presidency’s work on environmental coverage: the Fit for 55 local weather package deal the place she goals at reaching a Council place by June, biodiversity, the round financial system together with batteries and waste methods, and the correct to a wholesome surroundings. MEPs questioned her on a variety of points, together with methods to construct broader assist for local weather ambitions in all member states, the French place on the Commission’s choice on the taxonomy of inexperienced vitality sources, the timeframe for the batteries technique, and the long-term sustainability of EU insurance policies.

On January 27, Minister for Solidarity and Health Olivier Véran mentioned that the French Presidency would give attention to reaching an settlement on the regulation on critical cross-border threats to well being. The Presidency may even work on strengthening EU healthcare cooperation, the EU’s function in world well being, the way forward for the Health Union, psychological well being, digitalisation in healthcare, in addition to uncommon ailments and antimicrobial resistance. MEPs questioned the minister on the European Health Union, Covid-19 and most cancers remedies, digitalisation, well being inequalities, ladies’s well being and abortion rights.

Constitutional Affairs

On 26 January, Secretary of State for European affairs Clément Beaune mentioned the largest problem for the EU is strengthening our democracies and the European authorized order towards each inside and exterior threats and the manipulation of data. Minister Beaune additionally mentioned with MEPs the concepts round transnational electoral lists for European elections and an EU-wide constituency, on which some MEPs raised questions on stability between member states and whether or not this may facilitate or hinder EU integration.

MEPs additionally mentioned Parliament’s rights of initiative and inquiry, the financing of political events and transparency in political promoting, an EU impartial ethics physique, delays within the Council on the Art. 7 proceedings, and the Conference on the Future of Europe.

Industry, Research and Energy

On 27 January, Barbara Pompili, Minister for Ecological Transition, pleaded for the acceleration of the decarbonisation of Europe’s financial system and for the development of negotiations within the Council on the directives on vitality effectivity and renewable vitality. The French Presidency may even work on the Fit for 55 package deal proposals referring to the gasoline system, buildings and methane. Rising vitality additionally characteristic on their agenda.

In the world of trade, SMEs and Space, Agnès Pannier-Runacher, Minister Delegate in command of Industry, highlighted the significance of “inventing a new growth model”, one to lead Europeans to reflect on their strategic autonomy and vulnerabilities, particularly in terms of the supply of health products or semiconductors. The Presidency will fight for fair competition to enable European companies to compete on equal terms with their competitors elsewhere.

On research and innovation, Frédérique Vidal, Minister for Higher Education, Research and Innovation, said that the Presidency will work for a European knowledge policy to promote synergies between education, research, innovation and services to society. Minister Vidal also advocated for increasing the attractiveness of European research. The French Presidency will also support a “real European innovation space” and work on the deployment of the Horizon Europe programme. Cooperation with third nations within the discipline of analysis should, in line with Minister Vidal, emphasise respect for the values, rules, and pursuits of the Union.

Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs

On 31 January, Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti mentioned that advancing the e-Evidence negotiations is a precedence. He particularly highlighted the potential of latest e-Evidence guidelines in preventing baby abuse. As a second precedence, Mr Dupond-Moretti talked about the rule of regulation and the independence of the judiciary, signalling his intention to conduct hearings on these matters. Finally, the third precedence is the surroundings, because the Presidency hopes that latest proposals on an environmental crime directive could be shortly handed into regulation.

Secretary of State for European Affairs Clément Beaune introduced that the hearings on the Article 7 process for Poland and Hungary can be restarting in March and in May respectively, together with the country-specific discussions that may even proceed in March, primarily based on the Annual Rule of Law report.

Some MEPs known as for a vote on Article 7 procedures, whereas others requested to finish them as a consequence of their ideological nature. The State Secretary replied that the Presidency would observe the established Treaty procedures.

Development

On 1 February, Minister Delegate for Tourism, French Nationals Abroad and Francophonie, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne highlighted the upcoming African Union-EU summit as an essential second, and securing quickly the signature of the post-Cotonou settlement as priorities. He recognized as key points: the geostrategic implications of EU growth coverage, world well being governance, EU growth finance and the surroundings. On humanitarian motion, Minister Lemoyne pointed to the primary EU Humanitarian Forum in March 2022.

MEPs agreed on the significance of the AU-EU Summit and the conclusion of the post-Cotonou settlement. Several highlighted that supporting companion nations’ public well being methods and vaccine rollouts in the course of the pandemic is significant. Others questioned the Presidency on methods to cope with the results of the crises in Afghanistan and the Sahel.

Transport and Tourism

On 2 February, Transport Minister Jean-Baptiste Djebbari highlighted three primary priorities: preventing local weather change by way of the decarbonisation of the transport sector, higher regulation and employment situations within the transport sector, and innovation. Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne thanked MEPs for supporting the EU COVID digital certificates so as to save the 2021 vacation season and promised to place nice effort into rebuilding the tourism sector, which has been badly hit by pandemic.

Transport Committee MEPs urged ministers to make sure well timed settlement on the Fit for 55 package deal, make progress on the Single European Sky and unblock the Council debate on air passengers’ rights and airport slots. They additionally burdened the significance of the Social Climate Fund in defending essentially the most susceptible folks in the course of the inexperienced transition, mentioning that it’s key to hanging the correct stability between local weather aims and the competitiveness of EU corporations.

Fisheries

On 3 February, Maritime Affairs Minister Annick Girardin dedicated to hurry up the negotiations on a brand new Fisheries Control Regulation. She talked about a have to renew the EU’s fishing partnerships with Mauritius and Madagascar and hoped for a constructive dialogue with the UK, which might result in a balanced relationship primarily based on the commitments made within the Trade and Cooperation Agreement.

Various MEPs requested for the ambitions of a brand new Fisheries Control Regulation to be managed in order that it will not lead to disproportionate management and crimson tape for small fishers, whereas different MEPs highlighted that growing the margin of catch tolerance would result in overfishing being legalised. Some MEPs additionally emphasised the necessity to appeal to extra younger folks to the fisheries sector.

