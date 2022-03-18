European Politicians Want Zelensky Nominated For Nobel Peace Prize: Report

This yr’s Nobel Prize bulletins will happen from October 3-10.

Moscow:

Several present and former European politicians addressed the Norwegian Nobel Committee with a request to appoint Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022, and for that reason prolong the nomination process till March 31.

“We therefore humbly call upon you, the Committee, to consider: Extending and thereby re-opening the nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize until March 31, 2022 to allow for a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for President Zelensky and the people of Ukraine,” the assertion, dated March 11, mentioned.

The politicians additionally referred to as on the committee “to re-open and reconsider the 2022 nomination procedure for the Nobel Peace Prize,” in response to the assertion.

As many as 251 people and 92 organizations utilized for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.