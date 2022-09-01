Europe

European standup paddle championships promotes sustainability

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham11 hours ago
29 Less than a minute


Wind, waves and watersport motion is gripping Denmark because it performs host to the 2022 European standup paddle championships.

Two-hundred and thirty athletes from sixteen European international locations are competing in 4 classes – surf, dash, lengthy distance and technical races – within the occasion which runs from 27 August to three September. 

The easy operating of the races depends upon the situations of the ocean. That’s why this yr, the main focus is firmly on sustainability.

Plastic waste that has come ashore is used for the medals, whereas spectators and groups are inspired to become involved in seaside clean-up actions.

Watch the video above to search out out extra.



Source link

Tags
Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham11 hours ago
29 Less than a minute
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button