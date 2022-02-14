European sustainable mobility awards: 12 cities in final race

The Commission has introduced the finalists for the European Mobility Week Awards 2021. Amadora, Kassel, and Lüleburgaz are within the working for the award for bigger municipalities, with over 100,000 inhabitants, whereas Alimos, Miajadas, and Valongo are the finalists within the smaller municipalities class. Both awards are offered in recognition of outstanding initiatives to make cities greener and safer. The finalists for the Sustainable Urban Mobility Planning Award are Madrid, Mitrovica South, and Tampere. Florence, Rethymno and Warsaw are competing for the EU Urban Road Safety Award celebrating excellent street security measures. Commissioner for Transport, Adina Vălean, stated: “Congratulations to the finalists who are real frontrunners showing how cities and towns across Europe can improve people’s wellbeing by shifting towards cleaner, greener and easier transport options for all. We are supporting this transition with our new EU Urban Mobility Framework , setting out European guidance on how cities can cut carbon and pollutant emissions and improve mobility.” The European Mobility Week marketing campaign runs from 16-22 September every year. Last 12 months noticed a record-breaking enhance in participation: over 3,100 cities and cities throughout 53 international locations participated within the marketing campaign. The winners can be introduced throughout a ceremony on 28 March at 15.00 CET. For extra info and to attend the occasion, please test here.

