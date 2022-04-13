Europe’s army of Elves fights real-world Russian disinformation

When Moscow first invaded Ukraine in 2014, a bunch of volunteers within the small Baltic state of Lithuania, proper on Russia’s doorstep, felt compelled to do one thing.

They determined to name themselves The Elves, evoking the benevolent legendary creatures who quietly hammer away behind the scenes.

Their chief, who speaks in a brusque and authoritative voice, goes by the pseudonym The Hawk. Most of them don’t use their actual names on-line to make it more durable for Russian trolls to trace them down.

The Hawk noticed Lithuania — a former Soviet state that broke away some 30 years in the past when socialism crumbled — as being significantly susceptible to the Kremlin disinformation machine.

Wary of its neighbour, the lower than three million-strong nation joined the EU and NATO in 2004, enabling it to raised defend itself from malign affect each militarily and politically.

But the 2014 conflict in Ukraine set off an unprecedented onslaught of disinformation concentrating on international locations that didn’t toe the Moscow line.

“We had a feeling that a lot of troll farms started to work against Lithuania, spreading the usual lies: ‘NATO is an occupier, the EU is a failed project, and Lithuania is a failed country,’” he informed Euronews.

So The Elves — all unpaid volunteers whose day jobs vary from accountants to media or IT specialists — developed their very own technique to counter the risk.

Operating throughout almost a dozen international locations in Europe, they monitor faux pro-Kremlin profiles and pages on social media, significantly on Facebook, and debunk disinformation by easy explanations and even memes.

The purpose is to maintain the concerted efforts by Russian trolls to infect the net world at bay — or at the least minimise its affect.

Content must be easy, making info accessible and comprehensible for broad swathes of the inhabitants.

“We do it on a level that is understandable to average people — we try to explain what the disinformation is. We fight against toxic trolls by trying to take them off social networks, and by reporting them in an organised way,” The Hawk mentioned.

Mass reporting content material or customers was an web safety loophole trolls liked utilizing to close down accounts by journalists or free speech activists — one well-known case is Finnish journalist Jessikka Aro, who grew to become a sufferer of troll exercise whereas reporting on Russian disinformation efforts.

Now The Elves are utilizing the instruments at their disposal to hit again.

Their reasoning, in accordance with The Hawk, is straightforward: what issues is the reality, and there aren’t any set guidelines on the way it must be disseminated.

Fighting disinformation in a conflict launched by disinformation

Since the conflict started, the Lithuanian Elves actively took half in denial-of-service or DDOS assaults on Russian and Belarusian state establishments, propaganda retailers and infrastructure websites.

These assaults, which additionally noticed participation by Anonymous, a infamous activist hacking group, knocked out entry to web sites starting from personal banks to RT and Sputnik and the Russian Ministry of Defence for days on finish.

According to The Hawk, the battle going down on-line is a manner “to support our brothers in Ukraine”.

“This is additional motivation — to spread information about what is really going on, and to somehow reach Russia, to inform the Russian people that this is a real war, not a bloody ‘special operation’,” he mentioned.

But the duty just isn’t easy, and it’s an on a regular basis wrestle in Lithuania in addition to the opposite 11 international locations the place The Elves now have a presence.

Ever because the Russian invasion started on 24 February, what was way more fastidiously crafted messaging from Moscow was an outright twisting of info and the creation of conspiracy theories.

“Now they’re spreading absolutely crazy lies. They’re not even thinking about how to do it in a professional way, it’s just absolutely wild disinformation,” The Hawk said.

“They are quite disorganised and quite desperate. But it doesn’t mean they’re not aggressive. They’re still investing a lot of money into disinformation and cyberattacks as well.”

Anonymous heroes

Aggressiveness and the accompanying sense of hazard are the primary the explanation why the likes of The Hawk use a pseudonym to at the present time.

Even these outdoors of Elves’ circles, like Dmitri Teperik, chief govt of the International Centre for Defence and Security in Tallinn, had their brush with the aggressive pushback from pro-Russian voices.

“I remember from 2014 when the Crimea was occupied by Russia and the war in Donbas started,” Teperik recalled for Euronews, “we engaged many civilian activists in Estonia for Ukraine support, and also tried to eliminate Russian propaganda from our social media networks.”

“Myself and my colleagues were immediately intimidated, verbally attacked and labelled fascists by pro-Kremlin proxies and other agents of influence.

“So, the threat is real, and the best we can do is be very cautious and discern the trolls among us, what their activities and goals are,” he mentioned.

While in Lithuania The Elves may be extra directed in direction of the sources of disinformation themselves, Estonian fighters towards Kremlin propaganda are keener on understanding and approaching those that are “informationally vulnerable”.

“In Estonia, we mostly pay attention to those groups within our society whose media consumption patterns are different from the mainstream, so sometimes we are talking about the local Russian communities, but during the corona crisis, there were people who are anti-vaccination activists and so on,” Teperik explains.

Estonia, too, shares a border with Russia, and for many years because the nation’s independence, many within the nation felt they had been underneath direct risk from Moscow.

The world curiosity sparked by the newest invasion of Ukraine has lastly legitimised those that have been lengthy warning the remainder of the continent and the world concerning the risks of Vladimir Putin.

Yet they really feel solely considerably vindicated, given the human value it took for others to lastly begin paying consideration, Teperik argues.

“Of course, they missed our warnings and the signals we’ve been sending starting from 2007-08 and then 2014.”

“Now we see that the understanding of Russia’s aggressiveness is getting broader, but there’s still some kind of naive hope among Western politicians in Germany, France and the US that maybe Putin can be convinced to stand back away from Ukraine and they can continue with the business as usual.”

“The very harsh decision must be made already now in order to secure the EU and NATO, but also in order to help countries like Ukraine, Moldova or Georgia not to be attacked by aggressive Russia,” Teperik concluded.

Trolls additionally goal Russia’s ‘near abroad’ in Central Europe

Even international locations that aren’t in Russia’s instant neighborhood have Moscow’s impact on creating confusion about what’s actual and what’s not, but in addition strengthening help for Putin-friendly politicians.

Bohumil Kartous, the spokesperson for the Czech Elves and CEO of the Prague Innovation Institute, says that the home pro-Kremlin teams principally targeted on selling Czech populist political events, significantly SPD and the Communist Party.

But the conflict made them shift their deal with discrediting the politicians in energy as an alternative.

“Now, after the war exploded, a mixture of blended narratives is emitted into the digital space,” Kartous defined to Euronews.

“Some of them are copying Kremlin propaganda, as usual, but some of them try to discredit and diminish the stance of the Czech government which is strongly pro-Ukrainian.”

“Some even attack the goodwill to help refugees with an emotional appeal to ‘what about our [Czech] people in need,’” Kartous mentioned.

But in accordance with the newest polls, it appears these makes an attempt have had nearly no impression, with the Czech public persevering with to be firmly in favour of serving to Ukraine and its refugees.

Yet Kartous and the Czech Elves, who monitor and analyse recognized disinformation-peddling web sites and a lot of pro-Kremlin teams and pages on Facebook, imagine the tide in public help would possibly flip because the conflict goes on.

“Things could change if the aggression lasts a long time and people are constantly exposed to doubts about increased expenditure and reasoning along the lines of ‘why should we help those people.’”

“That’s why we believe it’s necessary to take on sources of disinformation similar to shutting down Kremlin amplifiers Sputnik and RT,” Kartous mentioned.

Why imagine The Elves?

Neighbouring Slovakia, which along with the Czech Republic constituted Czechoslovakia, a Soviet satellite tv for pc state that broke away and peacefully break up up in 1993, additionally has its batch of Elves.

Tomáš Kriššák, a cognitive safety skilled and member of the board of advisors of the Central European Digital Media Observatory, says that for a few years he felt alone in mentioning Moscow’s malign interference in a society the place the help for Russia is break up into two equal elements.

“I have worked in this field for 12 years and most of the time I felt really desperate. I felt there was no meaning and no sense to do this because everybody thought we were just making this up,” Kriššák informed Euronews.

“But when I met The Hawk, I understood that there are more people like me, that there are more people who are actually aware of this issue, and we started to form a network, which is also important when you don’t want to feel alone and crazy.”

Although every nation is totally different, and Russian disinformation makes certain to isolate the precise entry factors for disinformation on a rustic by nation foundation, among the disinformation patterns are the identical, Kriššák believes.

“Lots of people are bandwagoning with Putin, just repeating the lies and I’d say criminal apologies of what is happening in Ukraine.”

“They started in 2012 with fringe media that created conspiracy theories. That helped create a decentralised movement, but in 2014 after the first invasion of Ukraine, they really stepped up their game,” he mentioned.

Similarly to the Czech Republic, the Kremlin disinformation actors in Slovakia had been primarily targeted on inspiring these Slovakians sad with the course their nation was headed in by creating an curiosity in having a relationship with Russia.

This included politicians but in addition NGOs, lecturers and even college students, Kriššák mentioned, invoking knowledge gathered by the home NGO Gerulata, which has been monitoring Moscow’s actions within the nation for years.

But after the February invasion, they used Facebook pages with tens of hundreds of followers to turn into extra targeted on creating an “information chaos” and manufacturing false narratives relating to what the Russian troops had been doing in Ukraine.

“When they bombed a hospital or a theatre filled with civilians [in Mariupol], they simply said they were bombing Azov soldiers hiding in the place.”

The Azov Regiment is a controversial far-right Ukrainian navy unit that’s a part of the nation’s National Guard and options prominently in Russian propaganda.

“They’re trying to depict themselves as ‘the good guys who are just denazifying the country’ and investing a lot of energy in character assassinations of [Ukrainian] President [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy who they depict as a loser, a junky, a bad actor, you name it. That’s what they do.”

For Kriššák, the Kremlin’s efforts to have an effect on public opinion in Slovakia is a continuation of Russia’s obsession with sustaining affect within the space post-1968, the 12 months by which the Soviet Union invaded the nation, sending its tanks to Prague to violently quash efforts to liberalise Czechoslovakia’s communist system.

Czechoslovak activists and protesters on the time had been combating towards pro-Soviet propaganda that the key police used to maintain management over the general public sphere.

“The secret police were diligently poisoning the minds of Slovaks for many, many years, and Slovaks in a way are a really cynical nation — they are not sceptical, they are cynical — and cynicism is still misused by propaganda to actually persuade people that everyone is lying,” he concluded.

Disinformation – low-cost, efficient and constantly underestimated

Ross Burley, the cofounder and govt director of Centre for Information Resilience, the UK’s main non-profit devoted to countering disinformation, informed Euronews that the twenty first century has made disinformation a really low-cost and efficient weapon.

“Often the simplest disinformation campaigns are the most effective, as well as the ones that draw on a kernel of truth and then run with it. The idea is to introduce doubt and confuse,” Burley defined.

Moscow’s claims that US-funded organic laboratories in Ukraine are getting used to provide bioweapons — one other within the line of justifications for the conflict — is an effective instance of this, in accordance with Burley.

“It’s something that’s in the public consciousness post-covid, but also there is a kernel of truth. There were laboratories, some of which have received US funding. Now, the aim of these laboratories was not to develop biological weapons, obviously.”

“But it’s just about introducing doubt and making it appealing to readers in a way. There’s an instructiveness to conspiracies, having that insider information, that kind of feeling that you’re uncovering something. All of those things are very human, and they tap into that very, very well,” he illustrated.

Countering propaganda requires essentially the most expert and never essentially essentially the most established figures like outstanding journalists or politicians — one thing that The Elves tapped into early on, Burley defined.

“Certainly back when they started doing it in 2014, no one else was doing anything else on this scale,” Burley mentioned. “This kind of nebulous model that The Elves had of little cells and individuals working together was incredibly effective.”

When the assorted Western governments started to consider the right way to utilise civil society actors to try to counter disinformation, they had been solely keen to work with current organisations and corporations, Burley identified.

“And you could have a guy who is in his mother’s basement or whatever who is an absolute genius at this stuff, but wasn’t being engaged with.”

“Whereas the Elves model was to get the best people, the most committed people, and bring them all together in a much more collegiate and systematic way,” he defined.

Now, the Elves’ long-term worth and skill to maintain on combating will rely on defending themselves from threats from each the skin and the within.

“You obviously have to be careful with the human intelligence factor and there might be people trying to infiltrate and that’s the biggest danger,” Burley mentioned.

“If you welcome everybody with open arms, you could be walking the wolf into the sheep pen, or a fox into the chicken coop.”