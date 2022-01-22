Europe’s EV Drive Comes With Environmental, Social Risks, Stellantis CEO Says

The European Commission’s technique to section out combustion engines in favour of electrical autos is a political selection that carries environmental and social dangers, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares stated in an interview with European newspapers.

Since merging Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot to create the world’s No. 4 carmaker by manufacturing, Tavares has mapped out a 30 billion euro ($34 billion) electrification plan that helped Stellantis shares surge greater than 60% of their first 12 months.

“What is clear is that electrification is a technology chosen by politicians, not by industry,” he stated in a joint interview with France’s Les Echos, Handelsblatt, Corriere della Sera and El Mundo.

He added there have been cheaper and sooner methods of decreasing carbon emissions.

Tavares additionally stated a ban on thermal autos by 2035 in Europe means carmakers want to start out reworking their vegetation and provide chains rapidly.

“Given the current European energy mix, an electric car needs to drive 70,000 kilometres to compensate for the carbon footprint of manufacturing the battery and to start catching up with a light hybrid vehicle, which costs half as much as an EV (electric vehicle),” he stated.

“The brutality of this change creates social risk,” he stated.

In an in depth interview which touched on the assorted challenges Stellantis is dealing with, Tavares additionally nuanced his promise to not shut down vegetation in Europe.

“I generally hold on to the promises I make, but we also need to remain competitive,” he stated, citing specifically manufacturing prices in Italy which had been “significantly higher, sometimes the double of those at plants in other European countries,” primarily attributable to “exorbitant” power costs.

Pointing to Rome, the place the federal government is working to carry down industrial prices, he stated: “It takes some time for the measures to be implemented. We will discuss this again at the end of 2022.”

