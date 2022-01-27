Europe’s far-right and nationalist leaders to meet in Spain on Friday

The assembly comes two months after the same gathering in Warsaw in December, with the follow-up organised by the far-right Vox, which is the third-largest celebration in Spain’s parliament.

“The aim is to continue the work begun at the Warsaw Summit: to defend Europe against external and internal threats by promoting an alternative to the globalist trend which threatens the European Union by attacking the sovereignty of nations,” mentioned Vox chief Santiago Abascal.

Among delegates attending the two-day summit which begins on Friday are Hungarian premier Viktor Orban, his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, far-right chief Le Pen, a candidate in France’s upcoming presidential election, in addition to far-right leaders from Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Estonia, Lithuania, Romania and The Netherlands.

In July, Le Pen, Orban, Abascal, Italy’s Matteo Salvini and a dozen others signed a joint declaration saying plans for a “grand alliance” within the European Parliament whose intention was to “reform Europe”.

Salvini, chief of Italy’s anti-immigration League, was notably absent from the Warsaw gathering and also will not be attending the Madrid talks.

In December, the events mentioned joint votes on sovereignty and immigration points within the European Parliament however stopped in need of putting a proper alliance.

The right-wing and pro-sovereignty events fall into two distinct teams throughout the European Parliament: the Identity and Democracy Group, to which Le Pen’s National Rally and Salvini’s League belong, whereas the opposite is the European Conservatives and Reformists Group which teams Vox and Poland’s ruling right-wing Law and Justice (PiS) celebration amongst others.

Last March, Orban’s Fidesz left the centre-right European People’s Party, the largest group within the European Parliament, and is on the lookout for a brand new residence.

Both Poland and Hungary have been locked in a dispute with Brussels over their perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms, and are combating a mechanism linking cost of EU funds to the rule of regulation.

Last 12 months, each filed complaints with the European Court of Justice (ECJ) over the mechanism with a ruling anticipated on February 16.