Europe’s largest light festival marks end to pandemic darkness in Copenhagen

The annual Copenhagen Light Festival brings a welcome finish to Nordic winter darkness with probably the most mild installations in Europe. The works displayed by artists from everywhere in the world touch upon the coronavirus pandemic and our human influence on nature, equivalent to French artist Francois Gauriaud’s “Phenix,” an 11-metre-long chicken that illuminates the sky accompanied by birdsong, and “A Dozen Sun”, a yellow globe constituted of recycled plastic. The competition organisers count on to draw bigger crowds than final 12 months, when the pandemic restricted folks’s means to attend the well-loved and extremely anticipated occasion. This 12 months, the installations will probably be turned on within the morning in addition to after sundown to mild the way in which for commuters on their option to work. “It does one thing to your coronary heart. It opens your thoughts, creating optimism,” says a resident attending the competition on its opening day.