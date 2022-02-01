Europe’s new red-hot SUV confirmed for Oz

An thrilling new automotive model out of Europe is getting ready an all out assault on Australia, with a mighty new SUV main the cost.

The latest model out of Europe is about to land in Australia with a bang later this 12 months.

Cupra, which is owned by the large Volkswagen Group, has introduced its Ateca efficiency SUV will arrive in the course of this 12 months.

It shall be joined by the Leon hatchback and Formentor mid-size SUV.

The Ateca will solely be obtainable in a single, fully-loaded VZx grade and it has its sights set on small efficiency SUVs such because the Hyundai Kona N and the Volkswagen T-Roc R. The VW is because of arrive about the identical time and shall be mechanically comparable.

The Ateca VZx makes use of a well-recognized 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine pumping out 221kW and 400Nm, matched to a seven-speed dual-clutch auto transmission and all-wheel drive.

Cupra claims it may dash from 0-100km/h in simply 4.9 seconds.

Performance is boosted by a number of driving modes that alter the suspension stiffness, exhaust observe and throttle response.

Cupra has packed the Ateca with loads of goodies together with 19-inch black and copper alloy wheels, black exterior highlights, a quad exhaust, auto tailgate and LED head and tail lights.

Sporty touches proceed inside with aluminium pedals, heated entrance sports activities bucket seats and a leather-based wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters.

A 9.2-inch central display screen has wi-fi Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a wi-fi machine charging pad that makes lugging cables round a factor of the previous.

A ten.25-inch digital cockpit is normal, as is a 9 speaker Beats premium stereo with Subwoofer.

The Ateca solely has three tools choices; an Akrapovic exhaust, Brembo efficiency brakes and a panoramic sunroof.

Colour decisions are restricted with metallic white, gray and black as normal. Dark Camoflage is the one non-obligatory additional color.

The Ateca comes with a totally array of lively security tools together with auto emergency braking, lane maintain help and a chicken’s eye view digicam amongst others.

Cupra Australia’s head of product planning, Jeff Shafer, lauds the flexibility of the Ateca.

“By offering one fully-loaded variant, we can give customers the very best the brand has to offer in terms of tech, driving experience and style, while maintaining simple to understand model offering for our local launch,” says Shafer.

Cupra hasn’t introduced costs however it’s more likely to be north of $60,000. The barely spicier VW Golf R hatchback is priced at $66,990 (earlier than on-road prices).