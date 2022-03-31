Europe’s refugee double standard leaves it vulnerable

Bashar Deeb is an investigative journalist who works with Lighthouse Reports.

If there’s one optimistic end result of the struggle in Ukraine, it’s that the response to the greater than 3 million refugees who’ve left the nation is setting a benchmark for what a humanitarian response can and may seem like. In international locations like Poland, refugees are being greeted not with tear gasoline and batons however heat sausages, blankets, wi-fi passwords, free Uber rides and room in individuals’s properties.

But at the same time as we cheer this response, it’s vital to not ignore its darker elements. European politicians, like Greece’s Minister of Migration and Asylum Notis Mitarakis, have been fast to welcome what they describe as “real refugees” from Ukraine. But then, one should ask, who’re the fakes? Are they the Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis and others from around the globe who’ve been so usually described as weapons or hybrid threats?

Indeed, dangerous actors like Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko have sought to blackmail the European Union with threats of permitting migrants to freely cross over from their international locations. But what the response to Ukraine exhibits is that it’s not migrants who’re being weaponized; it’s the EU’s personal xenophobia. After all, nobody can blackmail you with unarmed coloured individuals except you’re frightened of them. Only a Europe that’s so frightened of its far proper that it finally ends up adopting its racist agenda will be held hostage by individuals in search of a greater life, a secure setting wherein to lift their households.

And it’s not simply these fleeing violence who are suffering when the EU raises its drawbridges. It’s the EU’s personal pursuits as properly. When Europe waves in Ukrainians whereas leaving others floating at sea on engineless life rafts, or executes brutal pushbacks that go away individuals robbed and stripped bare at its land borders, it’s immediately supplying the Kremlin and its different enemies with propaganda.

News of double requirements travels far, and it inevitably finds an viewers. When Ukrainian college students are relocated to different universities whereas their classmates from Africa are put in detention facilities, this feeds the Russian propaganda machine with badly wanted ammunition in a struggle that it’s in any other case shedding.

Discriminating between refugees primarily based on their ethnicity offers information businesses equivalent to Sputnik and RT with grist for his or her disinformation mills. As any observer of Syria is aware of, Russia is a state with no sympathy for individuals of shade, however such examples play into its palms within the info struggle.

Some Western commentators have added gasoline to that fireside, with journalists describing Ukrainians as civilized Europeans with white pores and skin and blue eyes, unaccustomed to the horrors of struggle. Commentary like that provides nothing to the story, however it does dehumanize the displacement experiences of black and brown individuals.

When I heard these feedback, as a Syrian, I couldn’t assist however really feel insulted, however due to my work, I can see the place the issue lies.

Compared to different conflicts, one cause there was a lot extra reporting round Ukraine is that there are such a lot of reporters there, with full entry to either side of the nation’s border. This stands in stark distinction not simply with different, less-well-covered wars but additionally with reporters’ capacity to inform the tales of individuals in search of refuge in Europe. It’s a lot simpler to dehumanize individuals when you’ll be able to’t bear witness to their experiences.

In right this moment’s EU, there are giant swathes — particularly across the bloc’s borders — the place reporters can not go and from which tales can’t be reported. These blind spots maintain a few of the darker facets of the EU’s border administration out of sight.

One of those so-called exclusion zones was recently erected in Poland, the nation rightfully being feted as a mannequin of compassion right this moment, after Belarus pushed migrants to cross into the nation. Others have been put in place in Greece, alongside its border with Turkey and in Croatia, close to Bosnia.

In these areas, reporters had no freedom of motion, or capacity to inform the tales of individuals risking their lives to enter the EU. Any investigative effort relied on digital proof gathering and different distant reporting methods to inform credible tales.

This sort of reporting is my job, and I’ve sat with colleagues by way of numerous hours of video livestreams, of footage of shootings and riots pieced collectively utilizing digital methods to reconstruct occasions. During the Poland-Belarus disaster, for instance, the forbidden zone meant we may solely discover out who had died by in search of Facebook posts of mourning kinfolk. In Croatia, my colleagues needed to disguise themselves as native hunters and lay within the bushes for days to offer video proof of maximum violence in opposition to migrants.

The tales of individuals on the transfer shouldn’t be so onerous to inform. We make decisions about whose tales we inform, and these decisions reveal our prejudices. Europe ought to perceive that it’s this prejudice — not the migrants — that’s the weapon it has handed its enemies. And the very best protection in opposition to it’s the kind of humanizing, intimate storytelling that has provoked such a welcome wave of sympathy for Ukrainians.