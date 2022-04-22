Europe’s summer of floods and fire was its hottest on record, report finds

Deadly flooding in western Europe Two brothers embrace Monday, July 19, in entrance of their dad and mom’ house, which was destroyed by flooding in Altenahr, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A broken street buckles after flooding in Euskirchen, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe This aerial photograph reveals a bridge collapsed over the Ahr River in Germany’s Ahrweiler district on Sunday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Damage is seen Sunday in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Homes are broken in Pepinster, Belgium, on Saturday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A resident stands in floodwaters in Rochefort, Belgium, on Saturday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Members of the German armed forces seek for flood victims in Erftstadt, Germany, on Saturday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A resident of Arcen, Netherlands, seems to be on the rising water of the Meuse River on Saturday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Water flows over a sq. in entrance of a home in Bischofswiesen, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person stands in entrance of a destroyed home in Schuld, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A water degree gauge reveals rising waters in Arcen, Netherlands, on Saturday. Dutch officers ordered the evacuation of 10,000 folks within the municipality of Venlo, because the Meuse was rising there sooner than anticipated.

Deadly flooding in western Europe This aerial photograph reveals flooding in Erftstadt, Germany, on Friday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person brushes water and dirt out of his flooded home in Ensival, Belgium, on Friday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People accumulate particles in Bad Muenstereifel, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe The Steinbach dam is seen after flooding close to Euskirchen, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Firefighters stroll previous a automobile that was broken by flooding in Schuld, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People lay sandbags in Roermond, Netherlands, on Friday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A girl kinds by clothes at a shelter in Liege, Belgium, on Friday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A girl walks up the steps of her broken home in Ensival, Belgium.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person walks by a flooded a part of Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany, on Thursday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A regional prepare sits in floodwaters on the native station in Kordel, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People use rafts to evacuate after the Meuse River broke its banks throughout heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People have a look at a railway crossing that was destroyed by the flooding in Priorei, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Men stroll by broken properties in Schuld, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person surveys what stays of his home in Schuld.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Water from the Ahr River flows previous a broken bridge in Schuld.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Evacuees journey a bus in Valkenburg aan de Geul, Netherlands.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A automobile floats within the Meuse River throughout heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, on Thursday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People stroll on a broken street in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A resident makes use of a bucket to take away water from a home cellar in Hagen, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person and lady stand on the stoop of their house as they have a look at floodwaters in Geulle, Netherlands.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Houses are broken by flooding in Insul, Germany, on Thursday.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A person steps down a ladder in an try to chop his boat unfastened within the Meuse River in Liege, Belgium.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Caravans and campers are partially submerged in Roermond, Netherlands.

Deadly flooding in western Europe A destroyed constructing is seen in a flood-affected space of Schuld, Germany.

Deadly flooding in western Europe People stroll over floodwaters in Stansstad, Switzerland.

Deadly flooding in western Europe Cars are coated by particles in Hagen, Germany.