Europol and UEFA hold first international conference on match-fixing in football | Inside UEFA

The European Union’s legislation enforcement company (Europol) and UEFA have as we speak introduced key stakeholders collectively for the primary time to determine new methods to analyze and cooperate in circumstances associated to sport corruption and match-fixing.

A complete of 109 senior officers from legislation enforcement, judicial authorities and nationwide soccer associations from 49 international locations attended the joint Europol-UEFA convention at Europol’s headquarters in The Hague, the Netherlands.

Over the course of the day, skilled panels analysed probably the most urgent present and future threats to defending the integrity of soccer and preventing organised crime teams. They mentioned matters corresponding to operational collaboration between legislation enforcement our bodies and soccer Integrity officers, and the early detection of suspicious betting patterns.

Prevention was additionally excessive on the agenda with discussions specializing in new just lately adopted authorized frameworks and current instruments designed to stop match-fixing and facilitate data sharing.

“Organised crime quickly understood that a lot of football clubs were suffering financially as a consequence of COVID-19. And where there is less money, players, coaches, officials and even club executives are increasingly vulnerable to being corrupted by fixers,” mentioned Burkhard Mühl, Head of Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre (EFECC).

“What with the huge profits associated with ‘making the unpredictable predictable’, we are seeing more and more cases of match-fixing and suspicious results. Cooperation between law enforcement and sports organisations is vital to not only detect and investigate suspected corruption in football, but also to stop such fraudulent activities before they can even begin,” added the Head of Europol’s EFECC.

“This first joint Europol-UEFA international conference is an important step forward in the fight against match-fixing, and sends out a strong signal that both organisations are here to pool their forces and do their utmost to minimise this phenomenon”, mentioned UEFA’s Managing Director of Integrity and Regulatory, Angelo Rigopoulos.

“Nowadays, more than ever before, European football and the law enforcement sector need to remain united and offer their mutual support in seeking to protect our popular sport from this scourge, by cooperating in joint activities, implementing common projects and exchanging information in the area of match-fixing”, added Vincent Ven, UEFA’s Head of Anti-Match-Fixing.

Experts at Europol’s European Financial and Economic Crime Centre work with legislation enforcement authorities throughout the European Union to determine hyperlinks between suspicious matches and suspects, and to uncover the organised crime teams who orchestrate these multi-million Euro frauds in opposition to sport.

UEFA’s group of anti-match-fixing specialists work on schooling, intelligence, investigation and cooperation with its community of 55 Integrity Officers in addition to key stakeholders and companions, with explicit emphasis given to stopping any points associated to match-fixing and betting irregularities.