Eurostar-Thalys merger on track, as EU gives approval

The European Commission on Tuesday approved the merger of prepare firms Eurostar and Thalys, clearing the way in which for the creation of a cross-border rail operator serving 5 international locations.

The mixture of the 2 manufacturers, each managed by French state railway SNCF, types a passenger rail firm that may join up the U.Okay., France, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany. The new firm, to be known as Eurostar, might be headquartered in Brussels.

The merger plan was first announced in September 2019 earlier than the pandemic slashed ticket gross sales, nearly forcing Eurostar out of business. Back then, SNCF estimated that combining Eurostar and Thalys would enhance passenger numbers from 18.5 million yearly to 30 million by 2030.

The EU competitors watchdog stated it accredited the deal “given its very limited impact on the structure of the market.”

Expanding rail journey is a part of the EU’s broader aim of curbing emissions from transport.

At current, there aren’t any rivals to Eurostar working by the Channel Tunnel linking London with Calais. In the broader area, rail operators supply solely restricted cross-border companies because of issues working carriages on completely different nationwide networks.