Eurovision bans Russia from song contest over invasion of Ukraine

The EBU, which broadcasts the occasion, stated on Friday that Russia’s inclusion on this yr’s track contest “would bring the competition into disrepute”.

The broadcaster’s board made the choice to ban Russia from the competitors “in light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine” and after reviewing the principles and values of the occasion.

Russia’s exclusion from the music present comes after its prime minister Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale assault on Ukraine on Thursday.

Since then, EU leaders have imposed sanctions towards Russia, with additional rounds anticipated to observe, whereas main sporting occasions have additionally been cancelled within the nation.

READ ALSO: OPINION: This is Russia’s war, but we Europeans need to learn fast from our mistakes

In explaining their resolution, organisers mentioned Eurovision “promotes international exchange and understanding, brings audiences together, celebrates diversity through music and unites Europe on one stage”.

Russia’s removing from the occasion marked a U-turn for members of the board, who had beforehand remained neutral on the matter because of the apolitical nature of Eurovision.

Just at some point earlier than, the EBU mentioned that the competition was a “non-political cultural event” and that they had been aspiring to host contributors from Russia, however their preliminary assertion appears to have since been faraway from its web site.

Italy’s Maneskin, the 2021 winners, performs through the closing of the sixty fifth version of the Eurovision Song Contest 2021, on the Ahoy conference centre in Rotterdam, on May 22, 2021. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD / AFP)

However, as stress mounted from different broadcasters, the EBU responded with the ban on Russian entries.

Finland’s public broadcaster Yle mentioned on Friday that it was “pleading” with the EBU to not permit Russia to take part.

“Yle will not send a participant to the Eurovision Song Contest if Russia can participate in the competition,” it mentioned in a statement.

Other public broadcasters in Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, the Netherlands, Lithuania and Norway additionally referred to as on the EBU to ban Russia from the occasion.

The chairman of Ukraine’s public broadcaster Suspilne, Mykola Chernotytsky, mentioned in an open letter to the EBU that “Russia’s participation as an aggressor and violator of international law in this year’s Eurovision undermines the very idea of the competition.”

This yr marks the 66th version of Eurovision and is because of happen in Turin, Italy, after Italian rock band Måneskin won the singing competition final yr.

READ ALSO: Turin chosen to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2022

The final time Russia took the title was in in 2008 with Dima Bilan singing ‘Believe’, though it has not too long ago been on of Eurovision’s greatest performing acts, inserting within the high 5 over the previous ten years.

Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova often called Jamala received Eurovision for Ukraine in 2016. (Photo by ANATOLII STEPANOV / AFP)

Russia was favorite to win in 2016, however Crimean Tatar singer Susana Jamaladinova of Ukraine, often called Jamala, snatched the title in a shock victory along with her track about Soviet chief Joseph Stalin’s deportation of a whole bunch of hundreds of this group of individuals.

For 2022’s occasion, Ukraine’s entry is hip-hop trio Kalush Orchestra, whose track ‘Stefania’ marks a tribute to the band members’ moms.