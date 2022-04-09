EU’s diplomatic delegation to Ukraine moves back to Kyiv

The EU late on Friday announced that its diplomatic delegation to Ukraine will resume operations in Kyiv.

Following Russia’s invasion, the bloc had relocated its Ukrainian diplomatic presence to the Polish metropolis of Rzeszow.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc’s overseas affairs chief Josep Borrell visited Kyiv, accompanied by Matti Maasikas, an Estonian diplomat who heads the EU’s delegation to Ukraine.

Maasikas will keep in Kyiv and assess “the conditions for a progressive return” of employees to the capital.

“We have witnessed first-hand the ability of the Ukrainian administration to ensure effective and full functioning of state and government structures, despite very difficult circumstances,” Borrell mentioned — including that having employees on the bottom would allow higher interactions with the Ukrainian authorities.