EU’s last glass ceiling: The European Council

5 ladies who might head Europe’s most

highly effective establishment (however in all probability by no means will). Illustration by Greg Ruth for POLITICO

This could also be one of the best time ever to be a girl trying to take a high European Union job. Of the bloc’s three most prestigious presidencies, two are occupied by ladies. When Roberta Metsola turned president of the European Parliament in January, she joined Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission’s first feminine president, within the high echelons of EU authority.

Women are additionally nicely represented within the high EU businesses. Think Emer Cooke, main the response to COVID-19 on the European Medicines Agency, or Christine Lagarde, European Central Bank president.

The greatest exception to this development? The president of the European Council, convener of arguably the EU’s most vital establishment. Not solely has no lady held that job because it turned a everlasting submit in 2009, for any lady aspiring to that place, it seems you’ll be damned in the event you do, damned in the event you don’t.

The exception turned particularly obtrusive because the workplace’s present occupant, Charles Michel, stumbled by a few seemingly sexist “sofagate” gaffes — first he left von der Leyen standing and seized the seat of honor on a go to to Turkey; then he stood by and did nothing when Uganda’s international minister left out von der Leyen on a receiving line to shake his hand after which Emmanuel Macron’s. (The French president gently instructed to the African dignitary he would possibly need to acknowledge the Commission president.)

The place is each prestigious and puny by design. Created by the Lisbon Treaty in 2009, the job entails mild worldwide diplomacy, however the president’s principal job is to facilitate compromises among the many EU’s 27 nationwide leaders once they hammer out choices in Council summits.

The president is elected to a 2.5-year time period by a vote of the 27 nationwide leaders. The solely different official requirement is that she or he should not concurrently maintain nationwide workplace. But one other, unofficial rule has emerged: that Council presidents should have spent a while “in the room” throughout summits — that’s, they need to be picked from the ranks of former nationwide EU leaders.

A 2019 report from the European Parliamentary Research Service describing the place went so far as to jot down the rule down: “Part of his [sic] authority, besides being directly elected by his [sic] peers, originates from his [sic] previous national political experience as prime minister of a Member State, and as such as being a member of the club.”

“It’s … being a part of the club and knowing the rules of the game,” to not point out having constructed a pleasant rapport, mentioned Geneviève Pons, a high aide to former Commission President Jacques Delors now working his suppose tank’s Brussels workplace.

The rule, written or not, shortens the record of girls significantly; of the EU’s 27 present nationwide leaders, solely 4 — the prime ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Estonia — are ladies.

And then there’s the place’s Catch-22. When choosing an individual for the submit, nationwide leaders don’t need someone who is just too flashy, lest they steal the main target from the actual energy gamers or seem to be they’re driving their very own agenda. But ladies who’ve reached the highest ranges of nationwide energy aren’t typically wallflowers; in spite of everything, not like a few of their male counterparts, they haven’t been capable of depend on the boys’ membership networks constructed up over centuries to back-slap their technique to the highest.

“This also means that usually she has very much her own strong head and own strong political agenda,” mentioned Silvana Koch-Mehrin, a former vp of the European Parliament and founding father of the Women Political Leaders community of feminine politicians.

That’s why even Angela Merkel, within the extraordinarily unlikely case she’d need the job, can be unlikely to be picked. While she helped dealer offers behind the scenes, the previous German chancellor would in all probability be too dominating a presence on stage for her former friends’ style.

“If you are a woman you will have to demonstrate [your competence] twice,” mentioned Ana Mar Fernández Pasarín, a vice dean on the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona who has studied the evolving function of the European Council president. “If you are a woman coming from a southern country, you will have to demonstrate even more.”

When it aligns with their priorities, EU leaders have proved prepared to look past the casual standards. In a nod to geographic range, they handed over then Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt in 2014 in favor of the very a lot non-wallflower Donald Tusk.

Were Europe’s leaders prepared to equally drop their expectation that Council presidents had hung out within the room, it could open the door to extra ladies. Some international locations, for instance, have presidents or prime ministers who don’t attend summits however are popularly elected and nicely positioned to play the function of convener wanted to do the job. Other ladies have proved their competence as commissioners, diplomats or heads of multinational organizations.

Michel is predicted to be reappointed when his first 2.5-year time period ends on May 31. But simply in case the EU’s nationwide leaders wished to select a girl, earlier than or after his second time period, POLITICO has compiled an inventory of outstanding — however not overbearing — European politicians who could have by no means been “in the room” however who’re totally certified to be there.

Nadia Calviño: Spain’s deputy prime minister rose by the ranks of Pedro Sanchez’s authorities within the male-dominated observe of financial system ministers. Eurocrats know her because the director-general for the Commission’s price range division from 2014-2018.

Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović: Croatia’s first feminine president, serving from 2015 to 2020, helped lead the nation’s negotiations to affix the EU earlier than breaking floor at NATO. As the primary feminine assistant secretary-general from 2011 to 2014, she was the alliance’s highest-ranking lady.

Kristalina Georgieva: Currently managing director of the International Monetary Fund, the Bulgarian economist made her mark in Brussels with a number of commissioner stints. As Jean-Claude Juncker’s price range chief, she defied one other unwritten rule as the one one in all seven Commission vice presidents by no means to have been a nationwide minister, and efficiently bargained for a price range enhance in 2014.

Mary McAleese: McAleese was twice elected the Republic of Ireland’s president, serving 1997 to 2011. Born in Northern Ireland, she made cross-border reconciliation a central theme of her tenure. Since leaving workplace, she’s spoken out in opposition to Brexit, however she hasn’t had as excessive a profile as Ireland’s first feminine president, Mary Robinson.

Helga Schmid: The Ukraine disaster has elevated the profile of the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. The German diplomat’s three-year time period started in December 2020, constructing on her repute as a behind-the-scenes negotiator with the European External Action Service who helped nail down the Iran deal.

Zia Weise contributed reporting.