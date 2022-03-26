EU’s Mora to meet Iran chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday

The European Union official coordinating nuclear negotiations

between Iran and world powers mentioned on Friday he’ll meet with

Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday, Trend stories citing Al

Arabiya.

The EU’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Iran and

world powers in Vienna geared toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal,

mentioned he’ll meet with Iran’s deputy overseas minister and chief

nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani in Tehran to attempt to shut “the

remaining gaps” within the talks.

“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora

wrote on Twitter.