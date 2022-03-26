Europe
EU’s Mora to meet Iran chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday
The European Union official coordinating nuclear negotiations
between Iran and world powers mentioned on Friday he’ll meet with
Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday, Trend stories citing Al
Arabiya.
The EU’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Iran and
world powers in Vienna geared toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal,
mentioned he’ll meet with Iran’s deputy overseas minister and chief
nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani in Tehran to attempt to shut “the
remaining gaps” within the talks.
“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora
wrote on Twitter.