EU’s Mora to meet Iran chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday

The European Union official coordinating nuclear negotiations between Iran and world powers stated on Friday he’ll meet with Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator in Tehran on Saturday.

The EU’s Enrique Mora, who coordinates talks between Iran and world powers in Vienna aimed toward reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, stated he’ll meet with Iran’s deputy international minister and chief nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri-Kani in Tehran to attempt to shut “the remaining gaps” within the talks.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We must conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake,” Mora wrote on Twitter.

Travelling to Tehran tomorrow to satisfy @Bagheri_Kani. Working on closing the remaining gaps within the #ViennaTalks on the #JCPOA. We should conclude this negotiation. Much is at stake. — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) March 25, 2022

The talks appeared near an settlement earlier this month however have been then paused following last-minute calls for by Russia.

The pause got here days after Moscow stated it needed written ensures from Washington that Russia’s financial and navy cooperation with Iran wouldn’t be harmed by Western sanctions imposed on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Talks aimed toward reviving the 2015 deal between the deal’s remaining signatories – Iran, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain – have been happening in Vienna for nearly a 12 months.

The US is collaborating not directly within the talks because of Tehran’s refusal to barter instantly with Washington.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan stated on Friday Washington “will work very closely with our international partners to increase the pressure on Iran” if diplomatic efforts to include Tehran’s fast-advancing nuclear program fail.

The Vienna talks, which started in April 2021, intention to carry Iran again into compliance with the deal and facilitate a US return to the settlement. The deal provided Iran sanctions aid in alternate for curbs on its nuclear program.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran, saying the deal failed to deal with Iran’s ballistic missile program and regional actions and didn’t block Iran’s path to a nuclear weapon.

Iran, which insists its nuclear program is for peaceable functions solely, responded by increasing its nuclear program, breaching many of the deal’s restrictions.

Read extra:

US to increase pressure on Iran if nuclear diplomacy fails: White House

Iran’s foreign minister says nuclear deal can be reached if US is pragmatic