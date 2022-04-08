EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, Josep Borrell en route to Kyiv amid Russia war

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen introduced Friday that she was en path to the Ukrainian capital Kyiv alongside the bloc’s diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

“Looking forward to Kyiv,” Von der Leyen wrote on Twitter accompanied by an image of her with Borrell and Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger. The EU international chief in the meantime wrote on the platform that he was, “going to Kyiv.”

The pair are to fulfill with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, earlier than attending the Stand Up For Ukraine occasion in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their go to is to come back after one made final Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola – the primary journey to Ukraine by the top of an EU establishment because the warfare started.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on March 15 visited Kyiv within the first journey by European Union leaders because the begin of the Russian invasion on February 24.

