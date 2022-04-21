EU’s Vestager brushes off spyware threat

The EU’s prime digital affairs official Margrethe Vestager on Thursday appeared to downplay the specter of being spied on utilizing software program like Pegasus, saying that her telephone and gadgets solely maintain “boring” data.

“Most of my feed is so boring that even if you had access to it, you would think: ‘Oh my god, this woman she has no life,'” she mentioned, talking at POLITICO’s AI and Tech Summit.

Her feedback come simply days after revelations that scores of political figures in Catalonia had their gadgets tapped utilizing Pegasus adware. The area’s president Pere Aragonès is already seeking support from the EU Commission to up the pressure on the Spanish government to analyze allegations that Madrid was behind the espionage exercise. And final week Reuters additionally reported that senior EU officers had been additionally focused by the adware.

The Pegasus know-how, constructed by Israeli agency NSO Group, permits customers largely in nationwide authorities to realize entry to victims’ telephones, together with encrypted messages, and to activate the digital camera and microphone with none motion by the sufferer.

The Danish politician did say she and her colleagues had been cautious to take precautions in opposition to the adware, like leaving telephones and gadgets out of the room for confidential discussions.

“The Commission of course, our services, they do their best to protect every one of us,” she mentioned.