EU’s von der Leyen in India for talks, says Ukraine war on agenda

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will press India over its impartial stance on the Ukraine battle after arriving within the nation on Sunday for commerce, safety and local weather talks.

New Delhi has lengthy walked a tightrope in its relations with the West and Moscow — which provides most of India’s arms — and Russia’s invasion of its neighbor has highlighted the issue of the balancing act.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s authorities has not brazenly condemned the Kremlin or backed a UN Security Council vote that deplored Moscow’s “aggression.”

Von der Leyen’s itinerary started with an tackle to a youth discussion board on local weather change, the place she praised India for its “ambitious” goal of assembly half of its power calls for from renewable sources by 2030.

She meets with Modi on Monday as the newest in a stream of current diplomatic guests looking for to lure India away from Russia with pledges of safety, protection and power cooperation.

Ukraine was on the agenda when Modi hosted his British counterpart Boris Johnson this week, in a visit that culminated within the announcement of a brand new protection and safety partnership.

Johnson’s go to adopted phone talks with US President Joe Biden on the invasion final week.

