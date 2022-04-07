EU’s von der Leyen to travel to Kyiv Friday

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will journey to Kyiv on Friday to point out Europe’s “unwavering support” for Ukraine in its battle in opposition to Russia, she stated.

“The Ukrainian people deserve our solidarity. That’s why I will travel to Kyiv tomorrow,” she informed reporters throughout a go to to Stockholm.

“I want to send a very strong message of unwavering support to the Ukrainian people and their brave fight for our common values.”

The EU had earlier this week introduced that Von der Leyen would journey to Kyiv someday “this week,” accompanied by EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell.

The pair are to fulfill with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, earlier than attending the Stand Up For Ukraine occasion in Warsaw on Saturday.

Their go to is to come back after one made final Friday by the speaker of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola – the primary journey to Ukraine by the pinnacle of an EU establishment because the battle started.

The Czech, Polish and Slovenian prime ministers on March 15 visited Kyiv within the first journey by European Union leaders because the begin of the Russian invasion on February 24.

