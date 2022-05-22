Evacuation order lifted as Solano County wildfire burns 150 acres

Evacuations had been ordered within the Vacaville space of Northern California for a number of hours Saturday as firefighters struggled to include a blaze that broke out earlier within the afternoon.

The Quail fire had burned at the least 150 acres in mountainous terrain and grassy lands by dusk. It had begun transferring towards houses when the order was issued by Solano County emergency officers, based on Cal Fire. A county official estimated there have been fewer than 100 houses within the evacuation zone.

The order was lifted at 8:20 p.m. There had been no studies of accidents or broken buildings, officers stated.

The reason behind the hearth was underneath investigation. It began about 3:15 p.m. and remained uncontrolled some three hours later. By 7:15 p.m., the hearth was 45% contained, officers stated.

The order utilized to residences on Quail Canyon Road, and from there north on Pleasant Valley Road to Highway 128 and west to the county line.