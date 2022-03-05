Evacuations from Mariupol, Volnovakha won’t start on Saturday: ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross stated it understood that evacuations of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha in Ukraine wouldn’t begin on Saturday due to the battle following Russia’s invasion.

“We remain in dialogue with the parties about the safe passage of civilians from different cities affected by the conflict,” the ICRC stated in a press release.

“The scenes in Mariupol and in other cities today are heart-breaking. Any initiative from the parties that gives civilians a respite from the violence and allows them to voluntarily leave for safer areas is welcome.”

The Ukrainian authorities beforehand stated the plan was to evacuate round 200,000 individuals from Mariupol and 15,000 from Volnovakha and the ICRC is the ceasefire’s guarantor.

