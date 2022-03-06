Evacuations halted as Ukraine accuses Russia of continued shelling

A cease-fire was deliberate within the strategic Ukrainian port metropolis of Mariupol and in Volnovakha on Saturday morning to permit for humanitarian evacuations. But the life-saving effort stalled amid stories that Russian shelling continued.

“The Russian side is not holding to the cease-fire and has continued firing on Mariupol itself and on its surrounding area,” mentioned Kyrylo Tymoshenko, the deputy head of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s workplace.

Meanwhile, Russian media outlet RIA Novosti carried a declare from Russia’s protection ministry that the firing was towards Russian positions.

Later on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned that Ukrainian statehood is in jeopardy. And he likened the West imposing sanctions towards Russia to “declaring war.”

“But thank God, we haven’t got there yet,” Putin mentioned throughout a gathering with flight attendants.

He additionally mentioned if any third-party issued a no-fly zone over Ukraine, a measure Zelensky has requested for, Moscow would contemplate it “participation in the armed conflict.” NATO had determined towards a no-fly zone on Friday, lest it threat a direct altercation with Russia.

In a Zoom call with U.S. lawmakers Saturday, Zelensky made an impassioned plea for assist, calling for navy planes and assist, and an embargo on Russian oil. More than 1 million folks have fled the nation amid the preventing, and 1000’s have reportedly died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.