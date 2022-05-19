Evaton West police station still not open despite promises | News24

Evaton West residents are involved over the spike in muggings subsequent to a newly constructed police station.

The police station was imagined to have been opened two years in the past.

According to a ward councillor, it was now set to be opened subsequent month.

Evaton West residents have raised considerations following the rise in muggings subsequent to a police station that was imagined to have been opened two years in the past in Beverly Hills, Vereeniging.

According to the residents, the police station was accomplished in 2020 and the one exercise they’re seeing was the continual cleansing of the station solely.

A resident who spoke to News24 on situation of anonymity stated: “Often at times, a police van comes to check up the security for 10 minutes and leaves, whereas in the afternoon people are getting mugged in front this police station quite often.”

An worker at a close-by petrol station additionally expressed related considerations concerning the on-going muggings and the way it was scary for her to stroll previous the police station at 5:00 within the morning.

“I pass here around 05:00, going to work. It’s so dark and you can’t see anyone. At times, you only see security guards patrolling with their torches inside the police station,” she stated.

Residents stated there spike in robberies subsequent to the police station. News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Ward councillor Cedric David instructed News24 that, so far as he understood, the police station was set to open on 16 June.

“Out of the engagements we had with the MEC of Safety Faith Mazibuko, following a clean-up programme, there was an undertaking that the police station will be open on the 16th of June,” he stated.

David famous the considerations of the residents and stated they have been engaged on registering the patrol unit for the world.

“With regards to the area where people are getting mugged, there is a group of young women who gather during the week to clean up the area and the corners of the police station, trying to make sure that people are visible.”

The residents instructed News24 that building led to 2020 and there was no replace on when it is going to be open. News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

He additionally felt there had been no change to the date for the opening of the station.

News24 contacted Gauteng police spokesperson Dimakatso Sello on Friday, however she referred inquiries to the nationwide police.

Comment was additionally sought from Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko’s spokesperson on Tuesday about who confirmed the opening of the station in June. However, News24 was referred again to nationwide SAPS.

Pupils from an area main faculty the newly constructed police station. News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

News24 then contacted the Hawks’ Colonel Robert Netshiunda who stated he was out of the province and that the nationwide police’s Colonel Athlenda Mathe was greatest positioned to reply.

Questions have been despatched to Mathe. However, 4 days later, she stated she was nonetheless attending to them.

