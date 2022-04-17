Even at selective schools, writing is the hardest skill to master

Robyn Hughes, principal of North Sydney Boys, stated writing was a vital talent, notably for the HSC, so her lecturers labored arduous to assist college students — most of whom come from non-English-speaking backgrounds — learn and write with higher fluency.

“Writing is definitely the most challenging of all those [NAPLAN] skills,” she stated. “It’s hard, and they don’t necessarily spend a lot of time writing; our boys love maths. We’re trying to develop a love of reading and writing.”

The college has invested closely in books the boys may get pleasure from, together with non-fiction books. “I don’t care what trash they’re reading — as long as they’re reading,” Hughes stated.

One of the college’s challenges is to vary the way in which the boys take into consideration their writing capacity. In the identical method many women say they don’t have a “maths brain”, many boys don’t see themselves as writers. “A lot of it is successful self-image — [some think] they’re good at maths and lousy at English, which is a bit sad,” she stated.

Author John Michael, who wrote Googol Boy — a couple of youngster who absorbs all the data on the web after a lightning strike — can be a trainer at a selective college. He tells his college students that the important thing to writing is studying.